BANGKOK, May 28 Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Tuesday, regaining recent lost ground along with broader Asia, with Thai stocks bouncing back to end above 1,600 mark amid selective buying in banks and property shares on expectations of a policy interest rate cut. Thai benchmark SET index climbed 1.7 percent, led by shares of state-run Krung Thai Bank Pcl and housing developer Quality Houses Pcl. Leading regional gains, Jakarta's Composite Index finished up 1.8 percent at 5,207.99, around one-week high. Shares in Malaysia's largest producer of integrated chemicals Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd also gained 1.4 percent after its first-quarter earnings beat expectations. Citi research said in a report that it expected Petronas's second-quarter results to retreat quarter-on-quarter due to lower product prices. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 446.21 441.83 +0.99 Singapore 3406.08 3391.30 +0.44 Kuala Lumpur 1776.16 1767.13 +0.51 Bangkok 1619.57 1593.10 +1.66 Jakarta 5176.23 5085.14 +1.79 Manila 7113.22 7097.51 +0.22 Ho Chi Minh 516.33 512.41 +0.77 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 446.21 424.10 +5.21 Singapore 3406.08 3167.08 +7.55 Kuala Lumpur 1776.16 1688.95 +5.16 Bangkok 1619.57 1391.93 +16.35 Jakarta 5176.23 4316.69 +19.91 Manila 7113.22 5812.73 +22.37 Ho Chi Minh 516.33 413.73 +24.80 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 226,315,100 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 135,504,800 176,719,760 Bangkok 8,460,646 10,011,483 Jakarta 5,956,440,000 4,418,701,050 Manila 91,470 104,311 Ho Chi Minh 87,434 53,774