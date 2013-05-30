BANGKOK, May 30 The Philippine benchmark index saw its biggest one-day loss since September 2011 on Thursday as risk-averse investors sent most regional indexes lower amid prospects of a reduction in monetary stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Philippine Composite Index, which tracks movements of 30 large-cap stocks, dropped 3.8 percent to a six-week closing low of 6,953.35. Conglomerate SM Investments Corp, the biggest firm by value and the most actively traded, plunged 4.4 percent. The Thai SET index slipped 1.3 percent to a four-week closing low of 1,581.32. Singapore's Straits Times Index ended the day nearly 1 percent lower at 3,336.01, a five-week low. In Singapore, interest-rate sensitives such as property stocks underperformed the broader market amid expectations of a rise in interest rates. "The market is fearing interest rate increases. Since our markets are very oriented towards REITS and business trusts, we are getting hit," said a trader. Singapore's REIT index fell 2.7 percent and the real estate index lost 2.3 percent. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 435.01 439.61 -1.05 Singapore 3336.01 3367.47 -0.93 Kuala Lumpur 1774.92 1783.47 -0.48 Bangkok 1581.32 1601.61 -1.27 Jakarta 5129.64 5200.69 -1.37 Manila 6953.35 7228.57 -3.81 Ho Chi Minh 521.45 515.09 +1.23 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 435.01 424.10 +2.57 Singapore 3336.01 3167.08 +5.33 Kuala Lumpur 1774.92 1688.95 +5.09 Bangkok 1581.32 1391.93 +13.61 Jakarta 5129.64 4316.69 +18.83 Manila 6953.35 5812.73 +19.62 Ho Chi Minh 521.45 413.73 +26.04 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 366,563,700 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 146,845,300 177,259,277 Bangkok 8,821,374 9,883,583 Jakarta 5,179,719,500 4,568,142,717 Manila 132,552 105,834 Ho Chi Minh 75,594 55,972