BANGKOK, June 7 Most Southeast Asian stocks
gained on Friday as shares in blue-chip firms recovered from
losses early in the week, but investors remained cautious ahead
of U.S. jobs data to gauge when a potential rollback of the U.S.
quantitative easing begins.
The Philippine index extended its gain for a second
session, climbing 1.4 percent to 6,701.95, with index
heavyweights such as SM Investments Corp and Philippine
Long Distance Telephone among most actively traded.
The index ended the week down 4.6 percent, the biggest
weekly drop since May 2012, with the market seeing $189 million
in net foreign outflows in the week to Thursday, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Foreign selling sent Jakarta's Composite Index 2.7
percent lower on the day to 4,865.32, the lowest close since
March 26. The index posted a weekly loss of 4 percent, its worst
since September 2011.
Stocks in Thailand rebounded amid bargain hunting, with
strong buying interest kicking in late in the session. The main
SET index finished up 1.8 percent at 1,516.24, trimming
its loss on the week to 2.9 percent.
"Valuations have turned more supportive and the market is
poised for a tactical recovery after the U.S. FOMC meeting June
18-19. We view that given modest U.S. growth and noticeably low
U.S. core inflation the FOMC will not signal an imminent
tapering of QE," a KGI strategist wrote in a report.
For Asian Companies click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 427.90 425.49 +0.57
Singapore 3184.72 3193.51 -0.28
Kuala Lumpur 1775.59 1769.60 +0.34
Bangkok 1516.24 1490.21 +1.75
Jakarta 4865.32 5001.22 -2.72
Manila 6701.95 6609.01 +1.41
Ho Chi Minh 527.97 520.90 +1.36
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 427.90 424.10 +0.90
Singapore 3184.72 3167.08 +0.56
Kuala Lumpur 1775.59 1688.95 +5.13
Bangkok 1516.24 1391.93 +8.93
Jakarta 4865.32 4316.69 +12.71
Manila 6701.95 5812.73 +15.30
Ho Chi Minh 527.97 413.73 +27.61
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 276,119,900 272,313,503
Kuala Lumpur 145,169,800 183,577,810
Bangkok 8,089,805 9,984,707
Jakarta 3,773,252,000 4,771,230,900
Manila 131,762 112,347
Ho Chi Minh 74,548 63,822