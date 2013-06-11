BANGKOK, June 11 Stocks in Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines dived on Tuesday amid worries about the prospect of fund outflows, with the Thai main index seeing its sharpest one-day loss since October 2011 and the Philippines marking its worst since September 2011. Bangkok's SET index closed down 4.97 percent at 1,452.63, reversing two sessions of gains, with the Thai baht losing 0.6 percent. Thai stock exchange president Charamporn Jotikasthira told reporters there were still no forced sales in margin accounts among local investors, while the exchange had no plans to address the current stock sell-off. "The Thai outflow was in line with the region, in particular among the stock markets of Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines. It's because of U.S. recovery and a shift of flows," said Charamporn. The sell-off hit recent outperformers, sending Philippine main index down 4.6 percent to 6,556.65. Indonesia's index dropped 3.5 percent, its worst single-day loss in a year, to close at 4,609.95. Foreign investors sold Indonesian shares worth a net 3,982 billion rupiah ($405.81 million) and Thai shares worth a net 5.5 billion baht ($178.57 million) on Tuesday, stock exchange data showed. Asian shares sagged to a fresh 2013 low as China growth worries and continued uncertainty over the U.S. bond-buying programme depressed sentiment. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 413.45 426.23 -3.00 Singapore 3170.38 3200.51 -0.94 Kuala Lumpur 1779.57 1787.80 -0.46 Bangkok 1452.63 1528.55 -4.97 Jakarta 4609.95 4777.37 -3.50 Manila 6556.65 6875.60 -4.64 Ho Chi Minh 521.95 524.56 -0.50 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 413.45 424.10 -2.51 Singapore 3170.38 3167.08 +0.10 Kuala Lumpur 1779.57 1688.95 +5.37 Bangkok 1452.63 1391.93 +4.36 Jakarta 4609.95 4316.69 +6.79 Manila 6556.65 5812.73 +12.80 Ho Chi Minh 521.95 413.73 +26.16 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 363,385,600 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 177,693,300 183,958,740 Bangkok 12,578,684 9,839,659 Jakarta 5,404,205,000 4,745,461,200 Manila 106,723 113,171 Ho Chi Minh 68,047 67,217