BANGKOK, June 11 Stocks in Thailand, Indonesia
and the Philippines dived on Tuesday amid worries about the
prospect of fund outflows, with the Thai main index seeing its
sharpest one-day loss since October 2011 and the Philippines
marking its worst since September 2011.
Bangkok's SET index closed down 4.97 percent at
1,452.63, reversing two sessions of gains, with the Thai baht
losing 0.6 percent.
Thai stock exchange president Charamporn Jotikasthira told
reporters there were still no forced sales in margin accounts
among local investors, while the exchange had no plans to
address the current stock sell-off.
"The Thai outflow was in line with the region, in particular
among the stock markets of Thailand, Indonesia and the
Philippines. It's because of U.S. recovery and a shift of
flows," said Charamporn.
The sell-off hit recent outperformers, sending Philippine
main index down 4.6 percent to 6,556.65. Indonesia's
index dropped 3.5 percent, its worst single-day loss in
a year, to close at 4,609.95.
Foreign investors sold Indonesian shares worth a net 3,982
billion rupiah ($405.81 million) and Thai shares worth a net 5.5
billion baht ($178.57 million) on Tuesday, stock exchange data
showed.
Asian shares sagged to a fresh 2013 low as China growth
worries and continued uncertainty over the U.S. bond-buying
programme depressed sentiment.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 413.45 426.23 -3.00
Singapore 3170.38 3200.51 -0.94
Kuala Lumpur 1779.57 1787.80 -0.46
Bangkok 1452.63 1528.55 -4.97
Jakarta 4609.95 4777.37 -3.50
Manila 6556.65 6875.60 -4.64
Ho Chi Minh 521.95 524.56 -0.50
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 413.45 424.10 -2.51
Singapore 3170.38 3167.08 +0.10
Kuala Lumpur 1779.57 1688.95 +5.37
Bangkok 1452.63 1391.93 +4.36
Jakarta 4609.95 4316.69 +6.79
Manila 6556.65 5812.73 +12.80
Ho Chi Minh 521.95 413.73 +26.16
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 363,385,600 272,313,503
Kuala Lumpur 177,693,300 183,958,740
Bangkok 12,578,684 9,839,659
Jakarta 5,404,205,000 4,745,461,200
Manila 106,723 113,171
Ho Chi Minh 68,047 67,217