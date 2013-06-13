BANGKOK, June 13 Southeast Asian stocks fell further on Thursday, with the Philippine index suffering its biggest loss since October 2008 and Thai stocks sliding to a five-month closing low. World stocks were pummelled and the dollar slumped on Thursday as a sell-off on global financial markets in thrall to central bank stimulus accelerated. The Philippine main index, among this year's top performers in Asia, plunged 6.8 percent to 6,114.08, its lowest close since Jan. 23, trimming its year-to-date gain to 7.4 percent. The Thai SET index extended losses for a third session, falling 2.1 percent and giving up most its gains so far this year, with the year-to-date rise at 0.8 percent. The index closed at 1,403.27, coming off an intra-day low, as battered large-caps rebounded late in the session. Shares in top telecoms firm Advanced Info Service Pcl PCL and blue-chip Kasikornbank Pcl rose 1.7 percent each after tumbling in early deals. "The SET's forward price-to-earnings multiple, now around 12.5 times, is attractive for investment," Thai stock exchange president Charamporn Jotikasthira told reporters. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 413.84 421.04 -1.71 Singapore 3130.69 3153.48 -0.72 Kuala Lumpur 1742.87 1775.12 -1.82 Bangkok 1403.27 1433.47 -2.11 Jakarta 4607.66 4697.88 -1.92 Manila 6114.08 6556.65 -6.75 Ho Chi Minh 515.09 518.24 -0.61 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 413.84 424.10 -2.4x Singapore 3130.69 3167.08 -1.15 Kuala Lumpur 1742.87 1688.95 +3.19 Bangkok 1403.27 1391.93 +0.81 Jakarta 4607.66 4316.69 +6.74 Manila 6114.08 5812.73 +5.18 Ho Chi Minh 515.09 413.73 +24.50 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 357,093,800 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 190,159,400 184,884,453 Bangkok 15,446,994 9,929,458 Jakarta 4,611,141,000 4,861,545,083 Manila 192,420 113,699 Ho Chi Minh 62,542 69,588