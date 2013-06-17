BANGKOK, June 17 Most Southeast Asian stock markets edged higher on Monday as investors sought bargains in recently beaten down shares, but trade remained subdued ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later this week. The Philippine index climbed 1.6 percent, extending Friday's 2.1 percent rise, with trading volume at half the monthly average. The Thai index gained 0.4 percent after a surge of 4.4 percent on Friday, with volume at two-thirds the monthly average. Heavily sold markets such as the Philippines and Thailand saw some foreign buying interest toward the end of last week. "Thai stock market has more room to go ... foreign investors are still interested in investment here but they are more selective," Managing Director Prinn Panitchpakdi of CLSA Securities (Thailand) Ltd said during a seminar in Bangkok on Monday. Shares in the region hovered far below recent highs hit in late May due to foreign-led selling that reflected uncertainty over the U.S. Federal Reserve's future policy. For Asian Companies click: For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 430.16 429.57 +0.14 Singapore 3183.44 3161.43 +0.70 Kuala Lumpur 1772.17 1762.19 +0.57 Bangkok 1471.04 1465.27 +0.39 Jakarta 4774.50 4760.74 +0.29 Manila 6339.41 6242.26 +1.56 Ho Chi Minh 498.52 509.03 -2.06 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 430.16 424.10 +1.43 Singapore 3183.44 3167.08 +0.52 Kuala Lumpur 1772.17 1688.95 +4.93 Bangkok 1471.04 1391.93 +5.68 Jakarta 4774.50 4316.69 +10.61 Manila 6339.41 5812.73 +9.06 Ho Chi Minh 498.52 413.73 +20.49 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 281,837,600 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 116,450,900 183,414,363 Bangkok 6,846,636 10,087,969 Jakarta 3,502,811,500 4,857,642,467 Manila 58,060 121,700 Ho Chi Minh 75,810 71,928