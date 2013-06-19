BANGKOK, June 19 Southeast Asian stock markets ended mostly weaker to flat on Wednesday as investors trimmed positions in the emerging region ahead of the results of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting. Share markets rose in early trade as the recently oversold region extended a rebound this week. But trading volume of all six Southeast Asian bourses dropped below a monthly average as markets awaited direction from the Fed's stimulus programme. Among the weak spots, Indonesia's main index finished down 0.7 percent at 4,806.66, climbing almost 1 percent at one point amid selective buying in domestic-oriented sectors seen as beneficiaries of a planned hike in fuel prices. Citi said that with the fuel price hike, inflation was expected to reach 8.2 percent, overnight deposit facility (FASBI) rate could rise another 50 basis points and economic growth could slow to 6.1 percent in 2013 before moving back to 6.3 percent in 2014. "We do not expect the increases in inflation and the benchmark rate to impact much consumers' purchasing power," it said in a report dated June 18. "Given that the Indonesian stock market has corrected in the past two weeks, we believe the market should react positively. Better policy should help restore confidence in Indonesia," it said. Among leading gainers, shares in toll road operator Jasa Marga climbed 2.4 percent, while late seling sent shares in state-controlled cement maker Semen Indonesia down 0.3 percent after a 0.6 percent gain in early trading. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 430.39 427.31 +0.72 Singapore 3213.79 3229.55 -0.49 Kuala Lumpur 1772.88 1774.05 -0.07 Bangkok 1437.70 1427.42 +0.72 Jakarta 4806.66 4840.45 -0.70 Manila 6513.20 6518.77 -0.09 Ho Chi Minh 503.37 498.88 +0.90 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 430.39 424.10 +1.48 Singapore 3213.79 3167.08 +1.47 Kuala Lumpur 1772.88 1688.95 +4.97 Bangkok 1437.70 1391.93 +3.29 Jakarta 4806.65 4316.69 +11.35 Manila 6513.20 5812.73 +12.05 Ho Chi Minh 503.37 413.73 +21.67 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 231,390,300 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 126,971,900 168,068,820 Bangkok 9,456,194 10,013,356 Jakarta 3,675,049,000 4,832,026,083 Manila 78,881 119,814 Ho Chi Minh 43,058 72,612 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)