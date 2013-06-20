BANGKOK, June 20 Southeast Asian stock markets
dropped on Thursday, joining those in global equities, after the
U.S. Federal Reserve signalled an end to easy money and data
showed China's economy slowing down.
For a story on global markets, click on
For Asian Companies click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 414.58 430.18 -3.63
Singapore 3133.26 3213.79 -2.51
Kuala Lumpur 1762.34 1772.88 -0.59
Bangkok 1402.19 1437.70 -2.47
Jakarta 4629.99 4806.66 -3.68
Manila 6326.67 6513.20 -2.86
Ho Chi Minh 499.51 503.37 -0.77
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 414.58 424.10 -2.24
Singapore 3133.26 3167.08 -1.07
Kuala Lumpur 1762.34 1688.95 +4.35
Bangkok 1402.19 1391.93 +0.74
Jakarta 4629.99 4316.69 +7.26
Manila 6326.67 5812.73 +8.84
Ho Chi Minh 499.51 413.73 +20.73
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 413,979,200 272,313,503
Kuala Lumpur 147,695,200 161,896,390
Bangkok 10,107,517 10,087,014
Jakarta 4,191,976,500 4,840,687,967
Manila 97,526 119,877
Ho Chi Minh 49,469 71,930