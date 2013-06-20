BANGKOK, June 20 Southeast Asian stock markets dropped on Thursday, joining those in global equities, after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled an end to easy money and data showed China's economy slowing down. For a story on global markets, click on For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 414.58 430.18 -3.63 Singapore 3133.26 3213.79 -2.51 Kuala Lumpur 1762.34 1772.88 -0.59 Bangkok 1402.19 1437.70 -2.47 Jakarta 4629.99 4806.66 -3.68 Manila 6326.67 6513.20 -2.86 Ho Chi Minh 499.51 503.37 -0.77 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 414.58 424.10 -2.24 Singapore 3133.26 3167.08 -1.07 Kuala Lumpur 1762.34 1688.95 +4.35 Bangkok 1402.19 1391.93 +0.74 Jakarta 4629.99 4316.69 +7.26 Manila 6326.67 5812.73 +8.84 Ho Chi Minh 499.51 413.73 +20.73 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 413,979,200 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 147,695,200 161,896,390 Bangkok 10,107,517 10,087,014 Jakarta 4,191,976,500 4,840,687,967 Manila 97,526 119,877 Ho Chi Minh 49,469 71,930