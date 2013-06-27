June 27 All Southeast Asian stocks gained for a second day on Thursday, while some markets saw foreign inflows on hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve would not rush to end its stimulus programme and due to the subsiding credit crunch in China's banking system. The markets gained amid improved global sentiment, tracking a regional recovery for the second day. Indonesia saw foreign inflows of $5 million, its first net foreign buying in the last five weeks, while Malaysia witnessed $35.18 million of inflow, a sign foreigners are returning to the region's assets after a selling phase since late May. The Philippines' main index jumped 3.4 percent after a 5.7 percent gain in the previous session, to close at a one-week high, while Indonesia's main index added 1.9 percent at 4,675.75. Singapore's Straits Times Index gained for a third straight session, edging up 0.4 percent, led by a 3.3 percent gain in Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, while Vietnam's benchmark VN index added 2 percent. The Thai SET index gained for a third session, rising 1.6 percent to its highest close since June 17, led by banks and Malaysia gained 0.6 percent. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 422.63 417.06 +1.34 Singapore 3118.03 3104.40 +0.44 Kuala Lumpur 1751.57 1740.76 +0.62 Bangkok 1446.45 1424.38 +1.55 Jakarta 4675.75 4587.73 +1.92 Manila 6328.00 6118.94 +3.42 Ho Chi Minh 482.95 473.53 +0.11 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 422.63 424.10 -0.35 Singapore 3118.03 3167.08 -1.55 Kuala Lumpur 1751.57 1688.95 +3.71 Bangkok 1446.45 1391.93 +3.92 Jakarta 4675.75 4316.69 +8.32 Manila 6328.00 5812.73 +8.86 Ho Chi Minh 482.95 413.73 +16.73 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.