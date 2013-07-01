BANGKOK, July 1 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell in early trade on Monday as market players locked
in quick profits after last week's rally, amid worries of a
stimulus cut in the United States and signs of an economic
slowdown in China.
Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) was
trading down 0.7 percent at 4,785.33 by 0612 GMT.
It fell 1.5 percent at one point amid selling in
consumer-related shares such as Gudang Garam and
Unilever Indonesia following a lower-than-forecast
inflation data.
Traders in Jakarta said they expected more selling. Broker
Trimegah said in a research note that it expected shares to face
technical-led profit taking in a range of 4,771-4,880.
The impact of fuel price hike on inflation and expectations
that Bank of Indonesia would raise its key interest rate to
contain inflation weighed on sentiment, said John Teja, director
of Ciptadana Securities.
"Investors are taking profit after Friday's strong rebound.
I'm still expecting foreign investors to continue selling local
shares and the market may have a low turnover this week," John
said.
Singapore's Straits Times index edged down 0.2
percent at 3,144.28, Malaysia's main index was down 0.03
percent at 1,772.98 and Vietnamese stocks fell 0.2
percent to 480.26.
The Philippines' main index bucked the trend to rise
1.2 percent to 6,542.79 amid buying in recently-battered shares
in blue-chip firms such as Ayala Corp and SM Investments
Corp.
Thailand was closed for a public holiday. The main SET index
gained 3.7 percent last week, ending five straight weeks
of losses as investors bought back the oversold market.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 430.33 430.70 -0.09
Singapore 3144.28 3150.44 -0.20
Kuala Lumpur 1772.98 1773.54 -0.03
Bangkok closed 1451.90 closed
Jakarta 4785.33 4818.89 -0.70
Manila 6542.79 6465.28 +1.20
Ho Chi Minh 480.26 481.13 -0.18