BANGKOK, July 2 Thai stocks hit two-week closing highs on Tuesday as investors built positions in banks ahead of the quarterly reporting season while property shares led gainers in Singapore after the central bank set borrowing limit rules for buyers. Vietnam was the best performer on the day, ending up 2.0 percent at 489.84, around a one-week closing high, led by dairy maker Vinamilk. Philippine shares ended four sessions of gains to fall 1.2 percent, with selling led by local investors. Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $14.8 million adding to their net purchase of $30 million on Monday, stock exchange data showed. Thai stock market reported 619 million baht ($19.96 million)in net foreign buying after a combined $347 million worth of net purchase over past two sessions. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 431.03 430.16 +0.20 Singapore 3173.32 3140.93 +1.03 Kuala Lumpur 1771.89 1775.14 -0.18 Bangkok 1463.98 1451.90 +0.83 Jakarta 4728.70 4777.45 -1.02 Manila 6448.18 6526.62 -1.20 Ho Chi Minh 489.84 480.04 +2.04 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 431.03 424.10 +1.63 Singapore 3173.32 3167.08 +0.19 Kuala Lumpur 1771.89 1688.95 +4.91 Bangkok 1463.98 1391.93 +5.18 Jakarta 4728.70 4316.69 +9.54 Manila 6448.18 5812.73 +10.93 Ho Chi Minh 489.84 413.73 +18.40 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 225,457,900 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 152,958,100 170,749,947 Bangkok 7,598,323 9,959,042 Jakarta 2,751,017,000 4,692,748,633 Manila 112,131 131,351 Ho Chi Minh 37,836 73,061