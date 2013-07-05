BANGKOK, July 5 Most Southeast Asian stocks
gained in light volume on Friday as investors bought regional
large caps after signs of easier policies ahead by central banks
in the UK and Europe, but caution remained ahead of a U.S. jobs
report.
Share markets in the region still marked a loss on the week,
led by Indonesia's 4.5 percent drop.
In Bangkok, late-buying in large cap energy and
banking shares pushed the main SET index up 0.7
percent on the day, lowering its weekly loss to 0.7 percent, the
region's second-worst performer.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 425.74 423.62 +0.50
Singapore 3169.73 3147.12 +0.72
Kuala Lumpur 1772.27 1771.34 +0.05
Bangkok 1441.33 1430.88 +0.73
Jakarta 4602.81 4581.93 +0.46
Manila 6500.48 6464.26 +0.56
Ho Chi Minh 485.66 487.22 -0.32
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 425.74 424.10 +0.39
Singapore 3169.73 3167.08 +0.08
Kuala Lumpur 1772.27 1688.95 +4.93
Bangkok 1441.33 1391.93 +3.55
Jakarta 4602.81 4316.69 +6.63
Manila 6500.48 5812.73 +11.83
Ho Chi Minh 485.66 413.73 +17.39
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 131,593,900 272,313,503
Kuala Lumpur 120,151,000 170,344,357
Bangkok 5,857,876 9,771,835
Jakarta 2,397,325,500 4,432,673,333
Manila 44,453 131,627
Ho Chi Minh 38,315 69,312