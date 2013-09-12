Sept 12 Stock markets in Thailand and the
Philippines retreated from their near four-week highs on
Thursday after early gains while others mostly moved in sideways
as investors awaited cues from a U.S. Fed meeting next week on
the future of its stimulus programme.
Thailand's stock index lost 0.9 percent after
trading firmer in the early trade, snapping a five straight
session gaining streak, from its near four week high.
Manila's main stock index, which had gained 4.3
percent in the previous four sessions, edged down 0.3 percent
from a near four-week low. After the market closed, the
Philippine central bank held its benchmark rate and the rate on
its special deposit account (SDA) facility steady.
Analysts said markets have been waiting for cues for the
Federal Open Market Committee meeting next week with hopes of
the United States may begin scaling back its monthly
asset-buying programme, but less aggressively than it was
originally planned after Friday's disappointing jobs data.
Jakarta's Composite Index edged up 0.17 percent
before Bank Indonesia hiked interest rates in a surprise move,
signalling growing alarm over rupiah, which hit a 4-1/2-year low
on Thursday before recovering.
The region's markets have mostly gained this week on
improving global economic outlook due to China's
stronger-than-expected industrial output data following upbeat
exports numbers, and receding fears of a U.S. military strike on
Syria.
Singapore's Straits Times index edged up 0.4 to its
near three-week high, Malaysia ended 0.2 percent firmer
at more than three-week high.
Vietnam's main stock index ended 0.2 percent weaker
with investors in cautious mood or awaiting portfolio
restructuring by exchange-traded funds (ETFs) next week,
analysts said.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 399.40 396.27 +0.42
Singapore 3121.08 3108.19 +0.41
Kuala Lumpur 1772.40 1768.48 +0.22
Bangkok 1397.90 1411.18 -0.94
Jakarta 4356.60 4349.42 +0.17
Manila 6195.61 6214.90 -0.31
Ho Chi Minh 475.59 476.40 -0.17
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 399.40 424.10 -5.82
Singapore 3121.08 3167.08 -1.45
Kuala Lumpur 1772.40 1688.95 +4.94
Bangkok 1397.90 1391.93 +0.43
Jakarta 4356.60 4316.69 +0.92
Manila 6195.61 5812.73 +6.59
Ho Chi Minh 475.59 413.73 +14.95
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.