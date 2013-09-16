BANGKOK, Sept 16 Stocks in Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines outperformed in Southeast Asia on Monday as investors bought back recently-battered large caps including banking shares amid hopes of U.S. Federal Reserve monetary stimulus and fading risks in Syria. Jakarta's Composite Index jumped 3.4 percent while Thai SET index climbed 3.1 percent, both marking the best gain in around one week. The Philippine main index rose 2.8 percent, the biggest one-day rise in two weeks. Singapore was up 1.9 percent and Vietnam posted limited loss, paring earlier gains. Malaysia was shut for a market holiday, reopening on Tuesday. Southeast Asia extended its last week's rally with global sentiment lifted after Lawrence Summers quit the race to be Federal Reserve chief, sparking hopes that the U.S. central bank may keep monetary policy loose for longer. Regional benchmarks further recovered from their lows hit in late August in the face of concerns about the prospect of U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus tapering. Credit Suisse said it believed Thai, Indonesian and Philippine stocks were bottoming on an export recovery, improved current accounts, less onerous valuations and more stable oil prices but cautioned that a V-shaped recovery appeared unlikely. Of the three markets, it gave edge to Thailand over the Philippines and Indonesia, analysts at Credit Suisse wrote in a report dated Sept. 13. "We expect Thailand's economy to deliver the best delta over the coming months, and market valuations are the best of the TIPs markets," they said. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 407.51 398.11 +2.36 Singapore 3179.48 3120.30 +1.90 Bangkok 1445.11 1401.08 +3.14 Jakarta 4522.24 4375.54 +3.35 Manila 6302.71 6133.24 +2.76 Ho Chi Minh 475.57 476.42 -0.18 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 407.51 424.10 -3.91 Singapore 3179.48 3167.08 +0.39 Kuala Lumpur -- 1688.95 +4.85 Bangkok 1445.11 1391.93 +3.82 Jakarta 4522.24 4316.69 +4.76 Manila 6302.71 5812.73 +8.43 Ho Chi Minh 475.57 413.73 +14.95 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 320,816,300 272,313,503 Bangkok 10,021,178 8,458,968 Jakarta 5,450,444,500 3,947,690,883 Manila 125,465 80,966 Ho Chi Minh 38,474 43,043