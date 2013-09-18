BANGKOK, Sept 18 Southeast Asian stocks mostly
fell on Wednesday, taking leads from markets across the globe
ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve decision on scaling back of
monetary stimulus.
Jakarta's Composite Index was the weakest performer,
sliding 1.2 percent to 4,463.25 at close, near its day's low.
The exchange saw relatively moderate trading as selling hit
banking shares due to concerns about a new mortgage
regulation that could hurt loan growth.
Other regional indexes ended modestly lower in thin
activity, including Thailand, Malaysia and the
Philippines.
The Malaysian bourse said foreign investors were net sellers
worth 73 million ringgit ($22.46 million) on the day while
domestic institutions bought shares for nearly 99 million
ringgit ($30.46 million).
Singapore eked out a small gain, helped by
selective buying in large caps, with banking shares such as
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd among the
outperformers.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 408.69 408.56 +0.03
Singapore 3193.85 3180.92 +0.41
Kuala Lumpur 1771.40 1774.94 -0.20
Bangkok 1439.13 1443.78 -0.32
Jakarta 4463.25 4517.62 -1.20
Manila 6333.96 6344.14 -0.16
Ho Chi Minh 474.26 477.73 -0.73
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 408.69 424.10 -3.63
Singapore 3193.85 3167.08 +0.85
Kuala Lumpur 1771.40 1688.95 +4.88
Bangkok 1439.13 1391.93 +3.39
Jakarta 4463.25 4316.69 +3.40
Manila 6333.96 5812.73 +8.97
Ho Chi Minh 474.26 413.73 +14.63
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 223,700,800 272,313,503
Kuala Lumpur 108,065,800 161,022,933
Bangkok 8,271,816 8,655,839
Jakarta 4,909,933,000 4,143,743,450
Manila 77,633 85,184
Ho Chi Minh 39,014 43,769