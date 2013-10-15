BANGKOK, Oct 15 Thai stocks rose for a sixth session on Tuesday, while Vietnam's shares ended four days of falls, joining global equities in gains on hopes of a U.S. budget deal, with investors buying shares in Thai banks ahead of the reporting season. Bangkok's SET index ended up 0.9 percent at 1,472.90, its highest close in more than three weeks, pushing the benchmark close to a key 1,500 mark last hit in late July. Shares of large-cap banks outperformed, including Krung Thai Bank Pcl, Kasikornbank Pcl, Siam Commercial Bank Pcl and Bangkok Bank Pcl. They are due to report their July-September earnings from this week to Oct. 22. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index inched up 0.4 percent, but investors were still cautious, awaiting third-quarter earnings expected next week. Stock exchanges in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines are shut for a market holiday and will re-open on Wednesday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 417.24 415.74 +0.36 Bangkok 1472.90 1459.84 +0.89 Ho Chi Minh 495.72 493.62 +0.43 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 417.24 424.10 -1.62 Singapore -- 3167.08 -0.06 Kuala Lumpur -- 1688.95 +5.67 Bangkok 1472.90 1391.93 +5.82 Jakarta -- 4316.69 +4.71 Manila -- 5812.73 +10.84 Ho Chi Minh 495.72 413.73 +19.82 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Bangkok 9,698,082 8,533,172 Ho Chi Minh 50,449 55,052