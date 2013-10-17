BANGKOK, Oct 17 Southeast Asian stocks followed other regional markets higher on Thursday with broad-based buying in large caps sending the Philippine index to a four-week high and most benchmarks climbing to highs last hit in late September. Sentiment across Asia got a boost after legislators produced a last-minute deal to lift the U.S. government's borrowing limit and dodge a potentially catastrophic debt default. Trading on the Philippine exchange was relatively active, more than double the full-day average over the past 30 sessions, led by conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp and top lender BDO Unibank. The Philippine main index, the second-strongest performer in Southeast Asia this year, climbed 0.8 percent, extending gains from the previous session when it drew net foreign inflows of 591 million peso ($13.68 million), stock exchange data showed. Among the outperformers, the Thai SET index was up nearly 1 percent at the 0530 GMT midday break, with buyers piling into shares in growth sectors including telecoms, led by mobile phone operator Advanced Info Service. Shares in satellite operator Thaicom Pcl rallied as much as 3.3 percent to a five-month high after a broker recommendation. "Telecom is our favourite sector going into 2014 and we add Thaicom to our top picks list," Pimpaka Nichgaroon, head of research at broker Thanachart Securities, wrote in a report dated Oct. 16. "We expect its new satellite to immediately make profit at its launch by the end of this year," the report said. Buying demand in an earnings season bolstered markets across exchanges, with Bangkok-listed Krung Thai Bank Pcl rising 1 percent ahead of its results which analysts expect would outperform the sector. Thai banks are due to report their July-September earnings by Oct. 22. In Singapore, shares in Keppel Land rose 1.4 percent after the company reported a 70 percent rise in quarterly net profit from a year earlier. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0630 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 420.56 417.07 +0.84 Singapore 3199.36 3174.03 +0.80 Kuala Lumpur 1797.34 1791.37 +0.33 Bangkok 1478.66 1464.38 +0.98 Jakarta 4517.88 4492.26 +0.57 Manila 6535.93 6483.57 +0.81 Ho Chi Minh 499.95 498.96 +0.20