BANGKOK, Oct 17 Philippine shares closed at their two-month highs on Thursday, buoyed by foreign inflows while most others in Southeast Asia posted modest gains as the initial rally due to the U.S. budget deal appeared to be short-lived. The dollar and European shares fell as market relief at a last-ditch U.S. budget deal gave way to worries over the economic impact of the 16-day government shutdown and prospects of a re-run early next year. The Philippine main index climbed 1.2 percent after gaining 0.6 percent on Wednesday. Foreign investors bought shares worth a net 140.4 million peso ($3.25 million), marking a second straight session of buy, stock exchange data showed. Among outperformers were Robinsons Land Corp and Alliance Global Group, partly helped by the stock market listing plans of their units and affiliates. Domestic institutions led buyers in Malaysia, sending the benchmark index up 0.3 percent to its highest close in nearly one month. Indonesia's domestic buyers were active, pushing the index up 0.6 percent after Wednesday's fall. Foreign investors sold Malaysian shares worth a net 72.3 million ringgit ($22.79 million) and Indonesian shares worth a net 409,719 million rupiah ($36.05 million), according to Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 420.77 417.07 +0.89 Singapore 3186.62 3174.03 +0.40 Kuala Lumpur 1797.42 1791.37 +0.34 Bangkok 1469.09 1464.38 +0.32 Jakarta 4518.93 4492.26 +0.59 Manila 6560.88 6483.57 +1.19 Ho Chi Minh 499.59 498.96 +0.13 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 420.77 424.10 -0.79 Singapore 3186.62 3167.08 +0.62 Kuala Lumpur 1797.42 1688.95 +6.42 Bangkok 1469.09 1391.93 +5.54 Jakarta 4518.93 4316.69 +4.69 Manila 6560.88 5812.73 +12.87 Ho Chi Minh 499.59 413.73 +20.75 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 187,364,646 212,034,820 Kuala Lumpur 120,214,700 129,277,097 Bangkok 13,110,759 8,735,712 Jakarta 4,134,583,000 4,039,2407067 Manila 93,356 89,605 Ho Chi Minh 64,096 55,782