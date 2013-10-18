BANGKOK, Oct 18 Southeast Asian stocks rose on
Friday, with Philippine and Thai shares outperforming on the
week, as strong quarterly results boosted select large caps and
an acceleration of China's economy bolstered market sentiment.
The Philippine main index rose 0.7 percent to a
two-month closing high, ending the week 1.8 percent higher, the
third consecutive gain.
San Miguel Corp surged 6.5 percent, the top
percentage gainer, after a report that the conglomerate is set
to distribute shares in its controlling shareholder, Top
Frontier Investment Holdings Inc.
The Thai SET index rose 1.1 percent to the highest
close in nearly a month, led by a 2.4 percent gain in
Kasikornbank after the country's fourth-largest lender
reported a 16 percent rise in quarterly net profit.
Sentiment on commodities-related stocks got a boost after
China's economy grew at its quickest pace this year between July
and September. Among actively traded, Bangkok-listed Indorama
Ventures rose 2 percent.
The Thai index was up 1.9 percent on the week.
In Jakarta, mining plays lent support to the market. Adaro
Energy rose 7.7 percent and Harum Energy
gained 3.3 percent, with brokers citing a report involving
stricter regulation on Chinese coal mines that could contract
world coal supply.
Across the globe, expectations the Federal Reserve will keep
its stimulus in place for longer following the
confidence-sapping U.S. fiscal impasse pushed world shares to a
five-year high and the dollar to an eight-month low on Friday.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 422.97 420.69 +0.54
Singapore 3192.90 3186.62 +0.20
Kuala Lumpur 1799.59 1797.42 +0.12
Bangkok 1484.72 1469.09 +1.06
Jakarta 4546.57 4518.93 +0.61
Manila 6607.83 6560.88 +0.72
Ho Chi Minh 500.83 499.59 +0.25
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 422.97 424.10 -0.27
Singapore 3192.90 3167.08 +0.82
Kuala Lumpur 1799.59 1688.95 +6.55
Bangkok 1484.72 1391.93 +6.67
Jakarta 4546.57 4316.69 +5.33
Manila 6607.83 5812.73 +13.68
Ho Chi Minh 500.83 413.73 +21.05
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 205,491,000 209,803,438
Kuala Lumpur 115,226,800 128,869,170
Bangkok 10,585,412 8,966,884
Jakarta 4,222,027,000 4,044,459,967
Manila 108,658 91,109
Ho Chi Minh 69,747 56,336