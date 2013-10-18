BANGKOK, Oct 18 Southeast Asian stocks rose on Friday, with Philippine and Thai shares outperforming on the week, as strong quarterly results boosted select large caps and an acceleration of China's economy bolstered market sentiment. The Philippine main index rose 0.7 percent to a two-month closing high, ending the week 1.8 percent higher, the third consecutive gain. San Miguel Corp surged 6.5 percent, the top percentage gainer, after a report that the conglomerate is set to distribute shares in its controlling shareholder, Top Frontier Investment Holdings Inc. The Thai SET index rose 1.1 percent to the highest close in nearly a month, led by a 2.4 percent gain in Kasikornbank after the country's fourth-largest lender reported a 16 percent rise in quarterly net profit. Sentiment on commodities-related stocks got a boost after China's economy grew at its quickest pace this year between July and September. Among actively traded, Bangkok-listed Indorama Ventures rose 2 percent. The Thai index was up 1.9 percent on the week. In Jakarta, mining plays lent support to the market. Adaro Energy rose 7.7 percent and Harum Energy gained 3.3 percent, with brokers citing a report involving stricter regulation on Chinese coal mines that could contract world coal supply. Across the globe, expectations the Federal Reserve will keep its stimulus in place for longer following the confidence-sapping U.S. fiscal impasse pushed world shares to a five-year high and the dollar to an eight-month low on Friday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 422.97 420.69 +0.54 Singapore 3192.90 3186.62 +0.20 Kuala Lumpur 1799.59 1797.42 +0.12 Bangkok 1484.72 1469.09 +1.06 Jakarta 4546.57 4518.93 +0.61 Manila 6607.83 6560.88 +0.72 Ho Chi Minh 500.83 499.59 +0.25 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 422.97 424.10 -0.27 Singapore 3192.90 3167.08 +0.82 Kuala Lumpur 1799.59 1688.95 +6.55 Bangkok 1484.72 1391.93 +6.67 Jakarta 4546.57 4316.69 +5.33 Manila 6607.83 5812.73 +13.68 Ho Chi Minh 500.83 413.73 +21.05 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 205,491,000 209,803,438 Kuala Lumpur 115,226,800 128,869,170 Bangkok 10,585,412 8,966,884 Jakarta 4,222,027,000 4,044,459,967 Manila 108,658 91,109 Ho Chi Minh 69,747 56,336