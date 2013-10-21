BANGKOK, Oct 21 Southeast Asian stocks traded
mostly flat to weaker on Monday on profit-booking in recent
gainers, including Thai banks, with light trading volume across
exchanges suggesting cautions remained over a deluge of U.S.
data this week.
Thai SET index was down 0.9 percent at 1,471.89 by
midday, with index heavyweight banks slipping 0.8
percent.
Banking shares gained nearly 2 percent last week, the
benchmark's top performer, after they reported favourable
earnings for the July-September quarter.
Brokers expected more profit-taking to further cap the SET
index from breaking a key resistance of 1,500.
"Investors who previously accumulated stocks should consider
to take profit at 1,480-1,500 level to lock in profit,"
strategists at broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities wrote in a
report.
"Tonight, investors should closely watch on the U.S.
unemployment number and the U.S. employment numbers in
non-agricultural and private sectors to evaluate the U.S.
economic trend in the fourth quarter," they wrote.
Stocks in Malaysia pared earlier gains in thin
volume that was 25 percent of a full-day average over the past
30 sessions. Philippine stocks were down 0.1 percent
after last week's 1.8 rise, outpacing most others in the region.
Indonesian shares bucked the trend, up 0.4 percent,
led by a 6.5 percent jump in shares in cigarette firm Gudang
Garam, the second-most actively traded, after the
government has cancelled a plan to raise the cigarette excise by
5 percent in January 2014.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0625 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 422.05 423.53 -0.35
Singapore 3197.93 3192.90 +0.16
Kuala Lumpur 1799.52 1799.59 0.00
Bangkok 1471.89 1484.72 -0.86
Jakarta 4566.76 4546.57 +0.44
Manila 6594.72 6607.83 -0.20
Ho Chi Minh 502.44 500.83 +0.32