BANGKOK, Oct 22 Indonesian shares retreated on
Tuesday after three sessions of gains as foreign investors
continued selling, while most other stock markets in Southeast
Asia posted modest gains ahead of U.S. jobs data.
Jakarta's Composite Index fell 1.4 percent to
4,512.74, slightly off its intra-day low, led down by a 3.2
percent slide in state-controlled telecom firm PT Telekomunikasi
Indonesia, the second-biggest firm by market value.
Foreign investors offloaded Indonesian shares worth a net
$98 million on the day, after withdrawing $74 million over past
four sessions, Thomson Reuters data showed.
In Bangkok, market players bought shares in late trading
hours, sending the key SET index 0.6 percent higher.
Among actively traded, shares in Siam Commercial Bank
climbed almost 1 percent after Monday's 3.4 percent loss.
Thai bourse said foreign investors were net sellers of
$21.55 million on the day after their net purchase of $73
million in the past three straight sessions.
Trading volume on Thai stock market was relatively light
ahead of a public holiday on Wednesday. The market will resume
trading on Thursday.
Local brokers said domestic political issues would be a drag
on the market in the near term amid concerns that the
government's amnesty bill that aimed to annul legal cases
involving the coup in 2006 would lead to street protests.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 420.39 420.71 -0.08
Singapore 3210.21 3195.76 +0.45
Kuala Lumpur 1803.58 1802.61 +0.05
Bangkok 1457.36 1448.54 +0.61
Jakarta 4512.74 4578.18 -1.43
Manila 6603.60 6597.56 +0.09
Ho Chi Minh 500.57 501.57 -0.20
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 420.39 424.10 -0.87
Singapore 3210.21 3167.08 +1.36
Kuala Lumpur 1803.58 1688.95 +6.79
Bangkok 1457.36 1391.93 +4.70
Jakarta 4512.74 4316.69 +4.54
Manila 6603.60 5812.73 +13.61
Ho Chi Minh 500.57 413.73 +20.99
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 282,212,600 211,927,238
Kuala Lumpur 123,845,000 127,282,437
Bangkok 7,188,805 9,059,895
Jakarta 3,001,946,500 4,035,214,617
Manila 89,660 93,894
Ho Chi Minh 74,971 59,014