Oct 23 Malaysian shares closed at a record high on Wednesday, led by shares in SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd , while most other indexes in Southeast Asia ended firmer, though they surrendered some of the early gains on fears over tighter policy in China after a weak U.S. jobs data report. Malaysia's main share index ended 0.6 percent higher at 1,814.11, its all-time closing high, surpassing an earlier peak close of 1810.00 hit on July 24, Thomson Reuters data showed. Malaysian oilfield service provider SapuraKencana's shares jumped 5.4 percent, outperforming the broader market, after it agreed to pay $898 million to buy Newfield Exploration Co's Malaysian oil and gas assets. Other markets ended moderately firmer as concerns about a weaker U.S. economy after disappointing jobs data on Tuesday kept the gains in check. Expectations of tighter monetary policy in China also weighed on the markets. Beijing is concerned that unexpected increases in inflation and property prices may be partly attributable to liquidity washing into the interbank market. Jakarta's Composite Index gained 0.8 percent, led by financials. The Philippines' share index added 0.5 percent to a more than two-month high. Vietnam, the region's best performing index this year, rose 0.7 percent to its highest since late August, lifted by an optimistic economic outlook, analysts said. Singapore bucked the trend with the benchmark Straits Times Index ending down 0.2 percent, led by a 0.8 percent fall in Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. The index touched a one-month high of 3235.25 in early trade. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 422.17 420.96 +0.29 Singapore 3204.80 3210.21 -0.17 Kuala Lumpur 1814.11 1803.58 +0.58 Bangkok - 1457.36 - Jakarta 4546.50 4512.74 +0.75 Manila 6635.11 6603.60 +0.48 Ho Chi Minh 504.05 500.57 +0.70 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 422.17 424.10 -0.45 Singapore 3204.80 3167.08 +1.19 Kuala Lumpur 1814.11 1688.95 +7.41 Bangkok 1457.36 1391.93 +4.70 Jakarta 4546.50 4316.69 +5.32 Manila 6635.11 5812.73 +14.51 Ho Chi Minh 504.05 413.73 +20.33 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.