BANGKOK, Oct 24 Southeast Asian stocks were
mixed on Thursday, with Malaysia eking out more gains to a
record high amid hopes about the country's fiscal deficit, while
the Thai index retreated as telecommunications stocks fell on
concerns over quarterly results.
Kaula Lumpur's composite index was up 0.3 percent at
1,819.81, building on Wednesday's rise that pushed the main
index to a record close of 1,814.11. Shares in Tenaga Nasional
was the most actively traded, climbing 1.6 percent.
Malaysian assets were relatively strong, including a rise in
the ringgit as some investors hoped the government may
deliver measures to improve the fiscal deficit.
The Thai index eased 0.2 percent at midday, led down
by shares in mobile phone operators including Advanced Info
Service as analysts forecast weak July-September
results due to traditionally low season for mobile use in
Thailand during the period.
Stocks in Singapore and Vietnam trimmed
earlier gains to trade nearly flat while Philippine shares
slid 0.7 percent as concerns over China weighed on
broader Asia.
Indonesian stocks were up 0.5 percent, after a 0.8
percent gain in the previous session.
Foreign investors bought back shares in the region on
Wednesday after recent withdrawals, with Indonesia booking $86
million of net foreign inflows after five sessions of outflows,
while the Philippines noted $4 million in inflows after three
days of outflows.
Navis Capital Partners, an investment firm based in Malaysia
mainly investing in Southeast Asian markets, said returns for
Southeast Asian equities continued to be driven by what was
going on in the United States.
"Outlook is positive for Southeast Asian equities as
continuing debt problems and nomination of supposedly dovish Ms.
Yellen may lead to looser monetary policies and weaker U.S.
dollar for longer than might otherwise have been the case," it
said.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0622 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 423.68 422.31 +0.33
Singapore 3206.21 3204.80 +0.04
Kuala Lumpur 1819.81 1814.11 +0.31
Bangkok 1454.79 1457.36 -0.18
Jakarta 4567.14 4546.49 +0.45
Manila 6591.13 6635.11 -0.66
Ho Chi Minh 504.89 504.05 +0.17