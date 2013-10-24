BANGKOK, Oct 24 Malaysian shares inched higher
to a record close on Thursday amid optimism about the country's
fiscal deficit while Indonesian stocks climbed to their highest
close in five weeks amid foreign inflows.
Malaysia's main index added 0.3 percent, extending
Wednesday's rise, to a record closing high of 1,818.93, on
expectations the government may unveil measures to improve the
fiscal deficit.
Shares in Tenaga Nasional, the most actively
traded, climbed 1.5 percent to 9.5 ringgit, its highest close
for the year.
Domestic institutions bought shares worth a net 31 million
ringgit ($9.79 million), countering sales led by foreign
investors, stock exchange data showed.
Buying interest in late trading hours sent Indonesia's index
1.1 percent higher to 4,594.85, the highest close since
Sept. 19. Shares in Bank Mandiri and Bank Rakyat
Indonesia were heavily bought.
Indonesian equities brought in foreign inflows for a second
session, with $13.75 million worth of net foreign buying
reported on Thursday, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Other markets in Southeast Asia ended mixed in a rangebound
session, with Singapore posting limited gains as a
pick-up in Chinese economic activity bolstered sentiment in
global markets.
For Asian Companies click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 423.55 422.31 +0.29
Singapore 3217.95 3204.80 +0.41
Kuala Lumpur 1818.93 1814.11 +0.27
Bangkok 1466.32 1457.36 +0.61
Jakarta 4594.84 4546.49 +1.06
Manila 6583.77 6635.11 -0.77
Ho Chi Minh 501.17 504.05 -0.57
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 423.55 424.10 -0.13
Singapore 3217.95 3167.08 +1.61
Kuala Lumpur 1818.93 1688.95 +7.70
Bangkok 1466.32 1391.93 +5.34
Jakarta 4594.84 4316.69 +6.44
Manila 6583.77 5812.73 +13.26
Ho Chi Minh 501.17 413.73 +21.13
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 167,528,000 215,173,105
Kuala Lumpur 119,197,000 128,358,153
Bangkok 6,476,479 8,768,150
Jakarta 4,274,569,000 4,025,719,467
Manila 51,776 92,763
Ho Chi Minh 86,402 62,182