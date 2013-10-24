BANGKOK, Oct 24 Malaysian shares inched higher to a record close on Thursday amid optimism about the country's fiscal deficit while Indonesian stocks climbed to their highest close in five weeks amid foreign inflows. Malaysia's main index added 0.3 percent, extending Wednesday's rise, to a record closing high of 1,818.93, on expectations the government may unveil measures to improve the fiscal deficit. Shares in Tenaga Nasional, the most actively traded, climbed 1.5 percent to 9.5 ringgit, its highest close for the year. Domestic institutions bought shares worth a net 31 million ringgit ($9.79 million), countering sales led by foreign investors, stock exchange data showed. Buying interest in late trading hours sent Indonesia's index 1.1 percent higher to 4,594.85, the highest close since Sept. 19. Shares in Bank Mandiri and Bank Rakyat Indonesia were heavily bought. Indonesian equities brought in foreign inflows for a second session, with $13.75 million worth of net foreign buying reported on Thursday, Thomson Reuters data showed. Other markets in Southeast Asia ended mixed in a rangebound session, with Singapore posting limited gains as a pick-up in Chinese economic activity bolstered sentiment in global markets. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 423.55 422.31 +0.29 Singapore 3217.95 3204.80 +0.41 Kuala Lumpur 1818.93 1814.11 +0.27 Bangkok 1466.32 1457.36 +0.61 Jakarta 4594.84 4546.49 +1.06 Manila 6583.77 6635.11 -0.77 Ho Chi Minh 501.17 504.05 -0.57 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 423.55 424.10 -0.13 Singapore 3217.95 3167.08 +1.61 Kuala Lumpur 1818.93 1688.95 +7.70 Bangkok 1466.32 1391.93 +5.34 Jakarta 4594.84 4316.69 +6.44 Manila 6583.77 5812.73 +13.26 Ho Chi Minh 501.17 413.73 +21.13 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 167,528,000 215,173,105 Kuala Lumpur 119,197,000 128,358,153 Bangkok 6,476,479 8,768,150 Jakarta 4,274,569,000 4,025,719,467 Manila 51,776 92,763 Ho Chi Minh 86,402 62,182