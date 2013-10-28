BANGKOK, Oct 28 Malaysian stocks ended slightly higher on Monday amid optimism about the government's proposed budget for 2014, while Thai stocks fell for a second session as weak factory output for September worried investors about the pace of economic recovery. Malaysia's main index ended up 0.05 percent at 1,818.39, near a record close of 1,818.93 hit on Oct. 24, with local institutions buying a net $19 million against selling by foreign and local retail investors, stock exchange data showed. Energy-related shares advanced, led by shares of Tenaga Nasional and Petronas Chemicals Group, while property shares underperformed after the government announced measures to cool the sector's surge. Thai stocks ended down 0.4 percent after investors sold shares in large caps, including PTT Pcl and Shin Corp, after the country's factory output fell for a sixth straight month in September. Indonesia's key index rose 0.2 percent, led by a 4.6 percent rise in shares of Telekomunikasi Indonesia. Danareksa rated Telekomunikasi a "buy" after it posted nine-month earnings in line with the broker's forecast. The exchange brought in inflows of 51,796 million rupiah ($4.70 million) on the day, Thomson Reuters data showed. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 424.66 424.74 -0.02 Singapore 3207.85 3205.24 +0.08 Kuala Lumpur 1818.39 1817.57 +0.05 Bangkok 1449.62 1454.88 -0.36 Jakarta 4590.54 4580.85 +0.21 Ho Chi Minh 496.46 500.75 -0.86 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 424.66 424.10 +0.13 Singapore 3207.85 3167.08 +1.29 Kuala Lumpur 1818.39 1688.95 +7.66 Bangkok 1449.62 1391.93 +4.14 Jakarta 4590.54 4316.69 +6.34 Manila -- 5812.73 +12.51 Ho Chi Minh 496.46 413.73 +20.00 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 187,856,000 209,260,332 Kuala Lumpur 87,178,700 122,619,473 Bangkok 5,640,488 8,478,503 Jakarta 3,398,171,500 3,895,536,967 Ho Chi Minh 73,719 65,481