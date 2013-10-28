BANGKOK, Oct 28 Malaysian stocks ended slightly
higher on Monday amid optimism about the government's proposed
budget for 2014, while Thai stocks fell for a second session as
weak factory output for September worried investors about the
pace of economic recovery.
Malaysia's main index ended up 0.05 percent at
1,818.39, near a record close of 1,818.93 hit on Oct. 24, with
local institutions buying a net $19 million against selling by
foreign and local retail investors, stock exchange data showed.
Energy-related shares advanced, led by shares of Tenaga
Nasional and Petronas Chemicals Group, while
property shares underperformed after the government
announced measures to cool the sector's surge.
Thai stocks ended down 0.4 percent after investors
sold shares in large caps, including PTT Pcl and Shin
Corp, after the country's factory output fell for a
sixth straight month in September.
Indonesia's key index rose 0.2 percent, led by a 4.6
percent rise in shares of Telekomunikasi Indonesia.
Danareksa rated Telekomunikasi a "buy" after it posted
nine-month earnings in line with the broker's forecast.
The exchange brought in inflows of 51,796 million rupiah
($4.70 million) on the day, Thomson Reuters data showed.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 424.66 424.74 -0.02
Singapore 3207.85 3205.24 +0.08
Kuala Lumpur 1818.39 1817.57 +0.05
Bangkok 1449.62 1454.88 -0.36
Jakarta 4590.54 4580.85 +0.21
Ho Chi Minh 496.46 500.75 -0.86
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 424.66 424.10 +0.13
Singapore 3207.85 3167.08 +1.29
Kuala Lumpur 1818.39 1688.95 +7.66
Bangkok 1449.62 1391.93 +4.14
Jakarta 4590.54 4316.69 +6.34
Manila -- 5812.73 +12.51
Ho Chi Minh 496.46 413.73 +20.00
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 187,856,000 209,260,332
Kuala Lumpur 87,178,700 122,619,473
Bangkok 5,640,488 8,478,503
Jakarta 3,398,171,500 3,895,536,967
Ho Chi Minh 73,719 65,481