BANGKOK, Oct 29 Indonesia's benchmark index fell to its lowest close in almost one week while Southeast Asian stocks ended mostly flat on Tuesday, with Asian stock markets weaker ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy-setting meeting. Large-caps such as Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Tenaga Nasional led decliners in Indonesia and Malaysia respectively, amid foreign fund outflows. Foreign investors withdrew a net $23.07 million worth of Indonesian shares after Monday's net purchase of $4.6 million, Thomson Reuters data showed. The Malaysian bourse reported net foreign selling of 115 million ringgit ($36.68 million), a sixth straight session of sales. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 423.62 424.67 -0.25 Singapore 3208.82 3207.85 +0.03 Kuala Lumpur 1815.65 1818.39 -0.15 Bangkok 1455.86 1449.62 +0.43 Jakarta 4562.77 4590.54 -0.60 Manila 6543.46 6539.81 +0.06 Ho Chi Minh 497.08 496.46 +0.12 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 423.62 424.10 -0.11 Singapore 3208.82 3167.08 +1.32 Kuala Lumpur 1815.63 1688.95 +7.50 Bangkok 1455.86 1391.93 +4.59 Jakarta 4562.77 4316.69 +5.70 Manila 6543.46 5812.73 +12.57 Ho Chi Minh 497.08 413.73 +20.15 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 151,009,500 205,952,652 Kuala Lumpur 144,469,500 121,236,420 Bangkok 5,501,890 8,404,950 Jakarta 3,053,128,500 3,859,238,283 Manila 66,175 91,004 Ho Chi Minh 57,867 66,655