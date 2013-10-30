BANGKOK, Oct 30 Thai stocks ended at their
lowest in almost four weeks on Wednesday as concerns over
political tensions spurred selling while other Southeast Asian
stocks edged higher on market expectations that the U.S. Federal
Reserve would keep its stimulus policy.
The Thai SET index underperformed the region, down
1.7 percent at 1,431.12, its lowest close since Oct. 7. Large
caps such as Advanced Info Service, PTT and
Shin Corporation were among those actively traded.
"Selling flows from domestic investors were a bit dominant.
The weak sentiment was mainly because of the political situation
which outweighed hopes about the Fed's policy," said strategist
Teerawut Kanniphakul of CIMB Securities in Bangkok.
Philippine stocks were among the bright spots in the region
amid strong buying interest in a reporting season. The benchmark
index rose 0.8 percent to a one-week closing high of
6,597.21.
Shares in Bank of the Philippine Islands climbed 3
percent, the third-biggest percentage gainers on the key index.
The bank reported after market close that its net profit for
nine months ended September rose 19 percent.
Singapore's key Straits Times Index was up 0.7
percent at 3,230.44, its highest close in almost six weeks, amid
late buying, tracking the gain in MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan.
Malaysian stocks were up 0.1 percent, with foreign
investors buying shares worth a net $6.2 million while Indonesia
edged up 0.3 percent, with foreign investors selling
$15.4 million, Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data showed.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 423.19 423.81 -0.15
Singapore 3230.44 3208.82 +0.67
Kuala Lumpur 1817.38 1815.65 +0.10
Bangkok 1431.12 1455.86 -1.70
Jakarta 4574.88 4562.77 +0.27
Manila 6597.21 6543.46 +0.82
Ho Chi Minh 499.07 497.08 +0.40
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 423.19 424.10 -0.21
Singapore 3230.44 3167.08 +2.00
Kuala Lumpur 1817.38 1688.95 +7.60
Bangkok 1431.12 1391.93 +2.82
Jakarta 4574.88 4316.69 +5.98
Manila 6597.21 5812.73 +13.50
Ho Chi Minh 499.07 413.73 +20.63
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 253,572,700 200,292,425
Kuala Lumpur 136,873,800 122,712,787
Bangkok 9,230,337 8,254,311
Jakarta 3,015,842,500 3,831,988,200
Manila 96,686 90,354
Ho Chi Minh 48,372 67,279