BANGKOK, Nov 1 Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Friday amid uncertainties over the prospect of a U.S. stimulus cut, with weak earnings adding selling pressure on Indonesian shares, while political tensions weighed on Thai stocks. Asian shares struggled on Friday, as surveys showing improvement in Chinese manufacturing activity were eclipsed by anxiety over when the U.S. Federal Reserve will start to taper its massive stimulus after upbeat U.S. data. Stocks in Indonesia and Thailand underperformed the region. Jakarta's Composite Index (JCI) fell 1.3 percent to 4,450.43, the lowest since Oct. 9, in relatively active volume. Bank Rakyat Indonesia, the most actively traded, slid 3.2 percent to its lowest in more than three weeks. Shares in PT Astra International and PT Bumi Resources slipped into negative territory after both reported weak results for the nine months ended September. The benchmark JCI is poised to end the week 2.9 percent lower, Southeast Asia's worst performer. Foreign investors sold a net 192,741 million rupiah ($17.1 million) in the week to Thursday, Thomson Reuters data showed. Bangkok's SET index was down 1 percent in thin market, led by losses in Kasikornbank and Siam Commercial Bank, amid protests against the political amnesty bill. It is on track for a weekly loss of 1.8 percent, a second consecutive week of decline, with net foreign selling of $34 million so far in the week to Thursday. Brokers said investors should reduce risk holdings in the near term due to political uncertainty. "Investors should closely watch for the number of protesters joining tonight and also this weekend after the House passed the 2nd and 3rd readings of the amnesty bill early this morning," strategists at Maybank Kim Eng Securities wrote in a note to clients. The Philippine stock market is shut on Friday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0826 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 417.56 421.28 -0.88 Singapore 3198.22 3210.67 -0.38 Kuala Lumpur 1808.90 1806.85 +0.11 Bangkok 1428.38 1442.88 -1.00 Jakarta 4450.43 4510.63 -1.33 Ho Chi Minh 497.08 497.41 -0.07