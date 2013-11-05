BANGKOK, Nov 5 Thai stocks climbed 1.4 percent
on Tuesday, helped by technical-led buying, while most other
Southeast Asian stock markets pared some earlier gains as the
prospect of monetary tightening in China gripped Asian stock
markets.
Thailand's key SET index was up 1.38 percent at the
midday trading break, climbing at one point to 1,412.95 while
reversing a 2.9 percent drop in the previous session, the lowest
close in more than one month.
Shares beaten down in the previous session, such as airport
operator Airports of Thailand Pcl and True Corp Pcl
led the rebound.
Domestic political uncertainty would limit the market's rise
as protesters against a controversial amnesty bill would
continue to mobilise around Bangkok ahead of the senate debate
next Monday, broker KGI Securities said.
"A crucial event that could lead to SET rebound is the
Senate rejecting the amnesty bill and sending it back to the
lower house," the broker said in a report.
Tension over the bill that could herald the return of former
premier Thaksin Shinawatra from self-exile weighed on other Thai
assets, including the baht.
Singapore's Straits Times Index rose 0.3 percent.
Buying was most active in Genting Singapore shares,
which rose 1.3 percent after the casino operator's adjusted core
profit topped market estimates.
In the Philippines, the key index eased 0.1 percent,
with shares of Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co,
the second-biggest firm by market value, dropping 0.2 percent
after the company posted a modest 2 percent rise in quarterly
profit.
Stock markets in Malaysia and Indonesia are
both shut on Tuesday and will resume trading on Wednesday.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0614 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 415.60 413.57 +0.49
Singapore 3213.76 3203.94 +0.31
Bangkok 1407.56 1388.40 +1.38
Manila 6538.27 6543.39 -0.08
Ho Chi Minh 498.29 497.07 +0.25