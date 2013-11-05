BANGKOK, Nov 5 Thai stocks jumped 2 percent on
Tuesday, reversing a nearly 3 percent plunge in the previous
session, amid domestic-led buying while the Philippine benchmark
fell to a near three-week low led by large caps.
The Thai SET index closed at 1,415.44, near its
day's high, as market players snapped up battered shares in late
trading hours, including True Corporation Pcl, Krung
Thai Bank Pcl and Airports of Thailand.
Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra said the government will
leave the fate of the amnesty bill in the hands of senators amid
opposition against the bill across the country.
The Senate is scheduled to begin its reading of the bill on
Nov. 11.
Foreign investors sold a net 1.95 billion baht ($62.40
million), a fourth consecutive session of selling, stock
exchange and Thomson Reuters data showed.
The Philippine main index closed down 0.4 percent at
6,519.58, the lowest close since Oct. 16, with Philippine Long
Distance Telephone easing 0.5 percent after it posted a
modest earnings rise.
Singapore's Straits Times Index was up 0.05
percent, paring most earlier gains. Shares in casino operator
Genting Singapore, the most actively traded, rose 1
percent after its adjusted core profit topped market estimates.
Vietnam was up 0.6 percent at 499.79, the highest
close in more than one week, led by property stocks.
Markets in Malaysia and Indonesia were shut
on Tuesday for a market holiday and will resume trading on
Wednesday.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 415.80 413.57 +0.54
Singapore 3205.54 3203.94 +0.05
Bangkok 1415.44 1388.40 +1.95
Manila 6519.58 6543.39 -0.36
Ho Chi Minh 499.79 497.07 +0.55
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 415.80 424.10 -1.96
Singapore 3205.54 3167.08 +1.21
Kuala Lumpur -- 1688.95 +7.02
Bangkok 1415.44 1391.93 +1.69
Jakarta -- 4316.69 +2.47
Manila 6519.58 5812.73 +12.16
Ho Chi Minh 499.79 413.73 +20.14
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 215,180,600 200,965,448
Bangkok 7,255,025 7,876,277
Manila 74,966 86,069
Ho Chi Minh 75,860 67,091