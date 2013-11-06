BANGKOK, Nov 6 Thai stocks extended gains for a
second session on Wednesday as positive comments by a senator on
the political amnesty bill triggered a new round of short
covering, while Indonesian shares pared earlier losses amid
bargain hunting in large caps.
In a relatively strong trading volume, Thailand's key SET
index rose 1.4 percent to 1,434.97, the highest close
since Oct. 31, building on a gain of nearly 2 percent on the
previous session.
The rally came after the Speaker of Thailand's Senate said
it will reject an amnesty bill critics say is aimed at bringing
back convicted former premier Thaksin Shinawatra from exile, a
move that could defuse rising tension on the streets of Bangkok.
The exchange saw heavy buying in large caps such as Siam
Commercial Bank Pcl, Airports of Thailand Pcl,
and Glow Energy Pcl which were among shares hit by
recent selloff amid escalating protests against the bill.
Many analysts said market sentiment remained fragile due to
uncertainties ahead of the Senate's reading of the controversial
bill on Monday.
Foreign investors offloaded shares worth a net 1.9 billion
baht ($60.8 million) on Wednesday, for a fifth consecutive
session, stock exchange data showed.
Indonesia's main index finished up 0.6 percent in
light trading volume. Shares of the biggest firm by value Astra
International Tbk rose 1.6 percent, recovering earlier
losses and ending a three-day losing streak.
The benchmark slipped at one point after data from the
statistics bureau showed gross domestic product in the
July-September quarter grew 5.62 percent, its slowest in nearly
four years.
Stocks in the Philippines fell for a fourth session
to their lowest close since Oct. 14 while Singapore,
Malaysia edged lower, in line with Asian stock markets
amid uncertainty over monetary policy in the U.S. and Europe.
For Asian Companies click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 416.95 415.97 +0.24
Singapore 3205.29 3205.54 -0.01
Kuala Lumpur 1803.05 1807.47 -0.24
Bangkok 1434.97 1415.44 +1.38
Jakarta 4449.76 4423.29 +0.60
Manila 6477.30 6519.58 -0.65
Ho Chi Minh 502.52 499.79 +0.55
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 416.95 424.10 +1.69
Singapore 3205.29 3167.08 +1.21
Kuala Lumpur 1803.05 1688.95 +6.76
Bangkok 1434.97 1391.93 +3.09
Jakarta 4449.76 4316.69 +3.08
Manila 6477.30 5812.73 +11.43
Ho Chi Minh 502.52 413.73 +21.46
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 214,266,300 203,046,305
Kuala Lumpur 131,234,300 116,686,400
Bangkok 10,025,955 7,808,267
Jakarta 2,690,530,500 3,459,806,400
Manila 81,799 85,980
Ho Chi Minh 81,850 66,873