BANGKOK, Nov 7 Thai stocks retreated on Thursday
as protests against the political amnesty bill hit consumer
confidence, while Indonesian shares eked out gains amid
selective buying in large caps and consumption-related stocks.
Other Southeast Asian stocks, including Singapore,
Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam,
were flat to weaker as investors in Asia waited for U.S. nonfarm
payroll data to gauge when the Federal Reserve might begin to
taper its monetary stimulus programme.
The Thai SET index was down 0.8 percent at midday as
investors took profits after the market gained over the past two
sessions. A university poll showed consumer confidence in
Thailand fell for the seventh month in October.
Caution prevailed and volume was relatively light as several
groups of protesters said they would not stop rallying against
the government's blanket amnesty bill even if the Senate rejects
the draft.
Market risk skewed towards the downside, strategists at
broker Phillip Securities wrote in a report. "Even though
concerns about blanket amnesty bill eased ... anti-amnesty
protests, however, continued and several groups escalated
protests to oust the government," they said.
Shares of Krung Thai Bank fell 1.5 percent after
rallying nearly 8 percent over the past two sessions, while
Advanced Info Service shares extended their slide due
to weak earnings and a cut in revenue growth target.
Jarkarta's Composite Index bucked the trend, rising
0.7 percent and extending gains from Wednesday, helped by buying
in shares such as PT Astra International, the
conglomerate with interests from banking to autos.
Strong-than-expected private consumption data in the third
quarter bolstered sentiment around consumption-related stocks,
while a rise in foreign exchange reserves in October was also
supportive, brokers said.
Indonesia fared better than expectations, with broker
Trimegah Securities earlier expecting a 4,465 resistance level
for the JCI.
"On the technical point of view, JCI remains on a short-term
bullish pattern with the potential upside to reach its 4,465
resistance level," it said in a report.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0615 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 416.93 417.03 -0.03
Singapore 3208.37 3205.29 +0.10
Kuala Lumpur 1803.98 1803.05 +0.05
Bangkok 1423.90 1434.97 -0.77
Jakarta 4482.59 4449.76 +0.74
Manila 6436.26 6477.30 -0.63
Ho Chi Minh 502.68 502.52 +0.03