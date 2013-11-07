BANGKOK, Nov 7 Thai stocks fell on Thursday
after two sessions of gains as players locked in quick profits
after the Senate brought forward a reading on the political
amnesty bill to Friday, while Indonesian shares rose for a
second day and closed at their one-week high.
Bangkok's SET index closed at 1,425.23, slightly off
the day's low. Foreign investors sold a net 567 million baht
($18.13 million), marking a sixth session of selling, stock
exchange data showed.
Shares in recent outperformers such as Glow Energy
and Minor International led the decline on the
large-cap SET50 index.
Thailand's senate will begin deliberations on the bill on
Friday, earlier than a plan for Monday. Protesters said they
would not stop rallying against the government's blanket amnesty
bill even if the Senate rejects the draft.
A university poll showed consumer confidence in Thailand
fell for the seventh month in October.
Indonesia's key index rose 0.8 percent to 4,486.11,
the highest close since Oct. 31, led by PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia
and PT Astra International, the conglomerate
with interests from banking to autos.
Stronger-than-expected private consumption data in the third
quarter bolstered sentiment around consumption-related stocks,
while a rise in foreign exchange reserves in October was also
supportive, brokers said.
Stocks in Malaysia pared early losses, with the benchmark
index inching up 0.2 percent. The Malaysian bourse said
domestic institutions bought a net 142 million ringgit ($44.64
million), while foreign and retail investors sold 134 million
ringgit and 7.5 million ringgit, respectively.
Shares in Singapore, the Philippines and
Vietnam edged lower, in line with Asian stock markets
ahead of U.S. nonfarm payroll data.
Among weak spots, shares of Bank of the Philippine Islands
dropped 4 percent, the biggest percentage loser on the
Philippine index. A local broker said its board has
approved the issuance of shares via a rights offer.
For Asian Companies click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 416.65 417.03 -0.09
Singapore 3202.10 3205.29 -0.10
Kuala Lumpur 1806.61 1803.05 +0.20
Bangkok 1425.23 1434.97 -0.68
Jakarta 4486.11 4449.76 +0.82
Manila 6436.49 6477.30 -0.63
Ho Chi Minh 499.86 502.52 -0.53
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 416.65 424.10 -1.76
Singapore 3202.10 3167.08 +1.11
Kuala Lumpur 1806.61 1688.95 +6.97
Bangkok 1425.23 1391.93 +2.39
Jakarta 4486.11 4316.69 +3.92
Manila 6436.49 5812.73 +10.73
Ho Chi Minh 499.86 413.73 +20.82
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 179,443,800 203,393,808
Kuala Lumpur 104,976,800 116,862,757
Bangkok 8,280,139 7,881,343
Jakarta 3,095,404,500 3,403,233,717
Manila 62,915 79,467
Ho Chi Minh 106,540 66,913