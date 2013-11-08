BANGKOK, Nov 8 Thai stocks fell on Friday and
were poised for a third straight loss on the week, ahead of the
Senate's debate on a political amnesty bill later in the day,
while others in Southeast Asia drifted into negative territory
amid weak global sentiment.
The Thai key SET index was down 1.2 percent at
1,407.73, with the political uncertainty weighing on
consumption-related stocks, led by shares of Big C Supercenter
Pcl and Advanced Info Service Pcl.
The benchmark is set to post a weekly loss of 1.5 percent,
and is among the region's underperformers, adding on a combined
3.8 percent slide over the past two weeks.
"The consensus view at the moment is the Senate will reject
the bill and send it back to the lower house. If it happens to
accept the bill, the market sentiment will worsen as
anti-government protests are likely to intensify,..."
strategists at broker KGI Securities said in a report.
The Philippine index slid 1 percent to the lowest
level since Oct. 4 and was on track for a drop of 3.3 percent on
the week, with foreign investors withdrawing a net $31 million
in the week to Thursday, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Stocks in Indonesia edged down 0.5 percent, trimming
their gains so far on the week to 0.7 percent.
Indonesia is on track to outperform regional peers this
week, helped by strong private consumption data in the third
quarter and the government's plans to boost foreign investment,
which analysts said could help improve its current account
balance.
The Malaysia index was nearly unchanged, recovering
from early losses, amid selective buying in a reporting season.
Shares of MISC Bhd climbed 1.2 percent, the second
biggest percentage gainer on the benchmark, after the oil and
gas services firm reported a strong rise in core net profit for
the third quarter.
In Singapore, the Straits Times Index eased 0.5
percent, led by a 2.7 percent drop in shares of Singapore
Technologies Engineering Ltd, which reported a 10
percent fall in third-quarter profit and on a weak outlook.
"Management indicated that the US government shutdown may
indirectly push some milestone completions and contract wins
from the fourth quarter of 2013 into 2014 due to slower approval
of permits," said broker OCBC Investment Research in a report.
Among the weak spots, Indonesia's Indosat slipped
7 percent after index provider MSCI announced on its website the
stock would be deleted from the MSCI global standard indices as
of the close of Nov. 26.
Among stocks that made it into the MSCI's list, Indonesian
TV operator Surya Citra Media surged 11.2 percent,
while Philippine conglomerate JG Summit Holdings Inc
jumped 6.8 percent and Bangkok SkyTrain operator BTS Group
Holdings Pcl rose 1.7 percent.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0532 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 413.77 416.68 -0.70
Singapore 3185.75 3202.10 -0.51
Kuala Lumpur 1805.36 1806.61 -0.07
Bangkok 1407.73 1425.23 -1.23
Jakarta 4464.07 4486.11 -0.49
Manila 6369.41 6436.49 -1.04
Ho Chi Minh 498.85 499.86 -0.20