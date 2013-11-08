BANGKOK, Nov 8 Thai stocks fell for a second day near a one-week low on Friday as investors awaited the senate's debate on a controversial amnesty bill, while other markets in Southeast Asia tracked world shares lower ahead of U.S. jobs data. Bangkok's SET index was down 1.4 percent at 1,405.03, the lowest close since Nov. 4, extending a 0.7 percent slide on Thursday. It was down 1.7 percent on the week, the region's second-worst performer. Philippine stocks fell for a sixth session, with the benchmark index closing down 1.3 percent at the lowest since Oct. 1. It was Southeast Asia's worst performer on the week, dropping 3.5 percent, the biggest since Aug. 23. Stocks in Singapore fell 0.8 percent on the day to the lowest close in more than three weeks while Malaysia inched down 0.1 percent, both posting modest weekly loss. Vietnam ended down 0.3 percent, but was up 0.3 percent on the week after two weeks of declines. Indonesia inched down 0.2 percent and was an outperformer on the week, up 1 percent, after strong private consumption in the third quarter and government's plans to boost foreign investment lifting hopes on current account balance. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 413.50 416.68 -0.76 Singapore 3177.25 3202.10 -0.78 Kuala Lumpur 1804.48 1806.61 -0.12 Bangkok 1405.03 1425.23 -1.42 Jakarta 4476.72 4486.11 -0.21 Manila 6355.18 6436.49 -1.26 Ho Chi Minh 498.61 499.86 -0.25 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 413.50 424.10 -2.50 Singapore 3177.25 3167.08 +0.32 Kuala Lumpur 1804.48 1688.95 +6.84 Bangkok 1405.03 1391.93 +0.94 Jakarta 4476.72 4316.69 +3.71 Manila 6355.18 5812.73 +9.33 Ho Chi Minh 498.61 413.73 +20.52 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 217,921,000 203,853,052 Kuala Lumpur 118,712,100 116,053,007 Bangkok 6,940,419 7,938,188 Jakarta 3,576,991,500 3,390,314,483 Manila 82,764 77,264 Ho Chi Minh 72,791 68,808