Dec 10 Southeast Asian markets were range-bound
on Tuesday with Malaysia at an all-time high while the
Philippines ended at a three-month low as investors awaited cues
from a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting next week over its stimulus
tapering timeline.
Malaysia's main index hit a record high for a second
day, rising to 1,846.92 before closing at 1,843.85 with a 0.1
percent rise. The index was led by a 1.5 percent gain in
Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd despite foreign outflows
of $77.8 million.
Jakarta's Composite Index ended 1.5 percent firmer
at a one-week closing high, helped by financials, while
Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.1 percent to end
at a one-week closing high.
Investors were cautious about buying ahead of a U.S. Fed
meeting on Dec. 17-18.
The Fed is expected to begin tapering its asset purchases by
March, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, but some economists say
it might start as early as this month.
Other regional stock markets fell, with the Philippine index
dropping 2 percent to its lowest close since Aug. 28 on
sluggish economic growth outlook in the fourth quarter, due to a
major typhoon in November.
Singapore stocks fell over 1 percent to a
three-month closing low. The Thai stock market, which saw an
outflow of more than $880 million in eight straight sessions
through Monday, was closed for a holiday.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 394.64 395.66 +0.26
Singapore 3081.72 3113.64 -1.03
Kuala Lumpur 1843.85 1841.87 +0.11
Bangkok - 1367.42 -
Jakarta 4275.68 4214.34 +1.46
Manila 5886.40 6008.94 -2.04
Ho Chi Minh 511.60 511.23 +0.07
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 394.64 424.10 -6.95
Singapore 3081.72 3167.08 -2.70
Kuala Lumpur 1843.85 1688.95 +9.17
Bangkok 1367.42 1391.93 -1.76
Jakarta 4275.68 4316.69 -0.95
Manila 5886.40 5812.73 +1.27
Ho Chi Minh 511.60 413.73 +23.66
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.