BANGKOK, Dec 12 Major Southeast Asian stocks
fell on Thursday, led by Philippine and Indonesian shares on
worries the U.S. monetary stimulus tapering would come sooner
than previously thought, while Thai stocks retreated amid
political uncertainty.
The Philippine main index finished down 2.14 percent,
its biggest one-day loss in more than two months, with selling
most active in shares of Metropolitan Bank & Trust,
which fell 2 percent to their lowest since October 2012.
The sell-off erased all the gains of the benchmark of 30
large-cap stocks so far this year, turning them into a
year-to-date loss of almost 1 percent.
The Philippine central bank announced after market close
that it left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record
low of 3.5 percent, in line with expectations.
Indonesia slid 1.4 percent with banking shares
among the losers after the central bank kept its
benchmark reference rate unchanged at 7.50 percent as
expected.
Bank Indonesia said it would strengthen its monetary policy
response due to the Fed's planned scale back of monetary
stimulus.
Foreign investors were net sellers of shares in the
Philippines and Indonesia worth 675.64 million peso ($15.31
million) and 390.5 billion rupiah ($32.57 million) respectively,
Thomson Reuters data showed.
In Bangkok, the benchmark SET index fell nearly 1
percent to the lowest in almost three weeks amid foreign selling
and losses in large caps such as Advanced Info Service
and PTT.
The Thai stock market suffered outflows for a fifteenth
straight session on Thursday as the country has been in a state
of political turmoil.
Foreign selling of Thai shares was worth a combined $1.7
billion since Nov. 20, stock exchange data showed.
The Singapore index eased 0.06 percent, hovering
around its lowest in more than three months, while the Malaysian
index was down 0.5 percent, further off a record close
of 1,843.85 hit on Tuesday, as broader Asia pulled lower.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 390.46 393.89 -0.87
Singapore 3059.04 3060.74 -0.06
Kuala Lumpur 1833.87 1842.82 -0.49
Bangkok 1356.21 1369.35 -0.96
Jakarta 4212.22 4271.74 -1.39
Manila 5762.53 5888.74 -2.14
Ho Chi Minh 506.92 505.31 +0.32
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 390.46 424.10 -7.93
Singapore 3059.04 3167.08 -3.41
Kuala Lumpur 1833.87 1688.95 +8.58
Bangkok 1356.21 1391.93 -2.57
Jakarta 4212.22 4316.69 -2.42
Manila 5762.53 5812.73 -0.86
Ho Chi Minh 506.92 413.73 +22.52
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 282,117,300 218,900,313
Kuala Lumpur 105,492,200 127,857,207
Bangkok 4,751,655 6,393,275
Jakarta 2,956,670,000 3,192,910,117
Manila 75,119 74,410
Ho Chi Minh 80,162 92,846