BANGKOK, Dec 13 Thai stocks ended at a 14-week
low on Friday as the domestic political deadlock spurred fund
outflows while Indonesian shares faltered due to weakness in the
rupiah and on worries over U.S. stimulus tapering.
The Thai SET index was down 1.1 percent at 1,341.13,
the lowest close since Sept. 6, with selling most active in
large-caps and telecoms shares, such as Advanced Info Service
and PTT.
The benchmark dropped 1.5 percent on the week, with a
year-to-date loss of 3.7 percent, making it Asia's second worst
performer.
Foreign investors were net sellers of 3.5 billion baht
($109.10 million) on Friday, taking their redemptions since
November to around $2.5 billion and nearly $6 billion so far
this year, much larger than in many neighbouring markets.
The leader of a protest group trying to overthrow Thailand's
government and scrap planned elections said on Friday the prime
minister should either step down or be forced out, and his
movement would then need around a year to push through
reforms.
Indonesia's index was down 0.9 percent at 4,174.83,
the lowest close since Sept. 6, with foreign investors selling a
net 341.2 billion rupiah ($28.38 million) worth of shares,
Thomson Reuters data showed.
Domestic buyers helped many markets regain lost ground,
including the Philippines and Malaysia, while redemptions by
foreign investors continued ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting
on Dec. 17-18.
The Philippine index ended up a tad higher at 0.08
percent after an earlier loss of nearly 1 percent. Shares of
Jollibee Foods Corp jumped 3.1 percent, reversing
Thursday's falls and leading gains on the index of 30 large-cap
stocks.
The benchmark underperformed its peers on the week, down 4.1
percent, falling for a second week. Foreign investors sold a net
$34.6 million on Friday and a combined selling of $47.2 million
on the week, stock exchange data showed.
Malaysia's index edged up 0.4 percent at 1,840.35,
recouping some of the losses over the past two sessions and near
a record close of 1,842.82 hit early in the week. It rose for a
fourth week, up 0.7 percent, making it the region's best
performer during the week.
The Malaysian bourse said local institution bought a net
115.6 million ringgit ($35.80 million) while foreign investors
sold a net 116.7 million ringgit ($36.14 million)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 388.32 390.23 -0.49
Singapore 3066.02 3059.04 +0.23
Kuala Lumpur 1840.35 1833.87 +0.35
Bangkok 1341.13 1356.21 -1.11
Jakarta 4174.83 4212.22 -0.89
Manila 5767.13 5762.53 +0.08
Ho Chi Minh 506.06 506.92 -0.17
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 388.32 424.10 -8.44
Singapore 3066.02 3167.08 -3.19
Kuala Lumpur 1840.35 1688.95 +8.96
Bangkok 1341.13 1391.93 -3.65
Jakarta 4174.83 4316.69 -3.29
Manila 5767.13 5812.73 -0.78
Ho Chi Minh 506.06 413.73 +22.32
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 274,630,600 219,173,977
Kuala Lumpur 115,997,900 126,811,153
Bangkok 6,210,995 6,368,263
Jakarta 2,682,784,000 3,190,937,700
Manila 96,092 73,691
Ho Chi Minh 67,670 94,073