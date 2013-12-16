JAKARTA, Dec 16 Indonesian and Thai stocks slipped 1 percent each to three-month lows on Monday, as investors worries over U.S. stimulus tapering, while the Philippines outperformed after a positive outlook by Moody's. The broader Jakarta index closed 1.2 percent lower, led by agriculture shares, which dropped almost 3 percent. Foreign investors sold 341.2 billion rupiah ($28.16 million) worth of shares, Thomson Reuters data showed. Shares in Asia's major coal miner Bumi Resources jumped 27.3 percent after financier Nat Rothschild agreed to back its parent company's plan to split with Indonesia's Bakrie family. The Thai benchmark index dropped 1 percent, making it the worst performer in the region this year. Top energy firm PTT Pcl fell more than 2 percent to a more-than-2-year low. The Philippine index rose 0.8 percent, after Moody's Investors Service said it is maintaining its positive outlook on the country's banking system. Markets in Singapore and Vietnam slid 0.4 percent and 0.8 percent respectively, while Malaysia was down 0.13 percent. For Asian Companies click; (Full Story) For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 1010 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 386.75 388.32 -0.40 Singapore 3053.77 3066.02 -0.40 Kuala Lumpur 1837.88 1840.35 -0.13 Bangkok 1328.40 1341.13 -0.95 Jakarta 4125.96 4174.83 -1.17 Manila 5812.54 5767.13 +0.79 Ho Chi Minh 502.04 506.06 -0.79 Change on year Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 386.75 424.10 -8.81 Singapore 3053.77 3167.08 -3.58 Kuala Lumpur 1837.88 1688.95 +8.82 Bangkok 1328.40 1391.93 -4.56 Jakarta 4125.96 4316.69 -4.42 Manila 5812.54 5812.73 0.00 Ho Chi Minh 502.04 413.73 21.34 The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.