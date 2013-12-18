Dec 18 Southeast Asian markets were range-bound
on Wednesday as nervous investors awaited a U.S. Federal Reserve
decision on when it would begin unwinding its stimulus
programme.
Thailand's SET index, outperforming the region,
gained 1 percent led by information technology shares, while the
Philippines ended 0.6 percent firmer.
Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index edged up 0.3
percent to a near one-week high.
"Market is slowing down and foreign investors are reluctant
to make a big move before hearing when the Fed will begin
curbing its asset purchases," said John Teja, a director of
Jakarta-based Ciptadana Securities.
Other markets ended weaker with Malaysia's share index
ending 0.2 percent weaker, from a record closing high in
the previous session, with a $43.73 million foreign outflow.
Singapore's benchmark index closed 0.2 percent down.
Investors have been nervous about when the Fed will start
tapering its $85 billion-a-month bond-buying programme.
A majority of economists polled earlier expected the taper
to start in March, but a recent run of upbeat economic data from
the U.S. has shortened the odds on an announcement to this
week's two-day meeting concluding on Wednesday, or in January.
Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended 0.1 percent lower
as investors awaited more supportive news on the economy.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 389.11 389.07 +0.11
Singapore 3061.78 3067.57 -0.19
Kuala Lumpur 1847.50 1850.90 -0.18
Bangkok 1349.86 1337.18 +0.95
Jakarta 4196.28 4182.35 +0.33
Manila 5961.55 5928.99 +0.55
Ho Chi Minh 505.25 505.67 -0.08
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 389.11 424.10 -8.25
Singapore 3061.78 3167.08 -3.32
Kuala Lumpur 1847.50 1688.95 +9.39
Bangkok 1349.86 1391.93 -3.32
Jakarta 4196.28 4316.69 -2.79
Manila 5961.55 5812.73 +2.56
Ho Chi Minh 505.25 413.73 +22.12
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.