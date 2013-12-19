Dec 19 Southeast Asian markets were firmer on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to taper its bond buying programme, but Thai shares fell on lingering political concerns. The U.S. central bank on Wednesday said it would reduce its monthly asset purchases by $10 billion to $75 billion, while indicating its key interest rate would stay at rock bottom even longer than previously promised. The Jakarta Composite Index was up 1.1 percent by 0643 GMT, trading at a one-week high led by financials, while the Philippine index rose 0.2 percent, led by a 2 percent gain in property firm SM Invesment Corp. "The markets had been expecting the possibility of a larger quantity of tapering. But the first step of the tapering is smaller and the Fed committed to keep the rates lower for a longer period. Investors were comfortable with that," said CIMB regional economist Song Seng Wun. Stock indexes in Malaysia and Singapore were steady while Vietnam's VN Index traded 0.3 percent higher on gains in blue-chip shares. However, the Thai SET index bucked the trend and was trading 0.2 percent weaker on political concerns, a day after anti-government demonstrators said they would step up protests in an attempt to force Prime Minister Shinawatra from office and push through electoral reforms before a general election is held. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0643 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 388.30 388.80 -0.13 Singapore 3061.59 3061.78 -0.01 Kuala Lumpur 1847.84 1847.50 +0.02 Bangkok 1347.77 1349.86 -0.15 Jakarta 4242.53 4196.28 +1.10 Manila 5970.57 5961.55 +0.15 Ho Chi Minh 506.79 505.25 +0.30