Dec 19 Indonesian shares rose to a one-week high
on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to taper
its bond buying programme, but other Southeast Asian markets
ended range-bound while the Thai index fell on lingering
political concerns.
The U.S. central bank on Wednesday said it would reduce its
monthly asset purchases by $10 billion to $75 billion, while
indicating its key interest rate would stay at rock bottom even
longer than previously promised.
The Jakarta Composite Index gained 0.9 percent to
its highest since Dec. 11, led by blue-chips, while Singapore's
benchmark index closed 0.3 percent firmer at a more
than one-week high.
Analysts said the Fed's decision to keep interest rates low
for longer than it earlier promised and lower-than-expected
tapering boosted sentiment.
Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed up 0.2 percent at
a one-week high as investors bought speculative stocks on heavy
volume.
Bucking the trend, the Philippines stock index lost
0.6 percent and while Malaysia ended 0.1 percent down,
moving further away from a record closing high hit on Tuesday.
The Thai SET index ended 0.2 percent weaker on
political concerns, a day after anti-government demonstrators
said they would step up protests in an attempt to force Prime
Minister Shinawatra from office and push through electoral
reforms before a general election is held.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 387.89 388.80 -0.34
Singapore 3070.23 3061.78 +0.28
Kuala Lumpur 1846.18 1847.50 -0.07
Bangkok 1346.63 1349.86 -0.24
Jakarta 4231.98 4196.28 +0.85
Manila 5923.12 5961.55 -0.64
Ho Chi Minh 506.28 505.67 +0.20
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 387.49 424.10 -8.63
Singapore 3070.23 3167.08 -3.06
Kuala Lumpur 1846.18 1688.95 +9.31
Bangkok 1346.63 1391.93 -3.25
Jakarta 4231.98 4316.69 -1.96
Manila 5923.12 5812.73 +1.90
Ho Chi Minh 506.28 413.73 +22.37
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.