Dec 20 Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended weaker on Friday as investors stayed on the sidelines to reassess the Federal Reserve's policy outlook after its decision this week to start tapering stimulus, while maintaining low interest rates. Financials dragged overall stock indexes, including the Philippines, Indonesia, and Thailand, but all three gained in the week for the first time in at least three weeks. Manila's main stock index fell 1.5 percent to a near one-week low, but gained in the week, after two straight weekly losses. Jakarta Composite Index fell 0.9 percent from the previous session close of a more than one-week high, gaining for the week after five straight weeks of losses. Bangkok's SET index, which also gained for the week after posting two weekly losses, ended 0.3 percent weaker, falling for the second straight session on fears of more anti-government protests. Foreign investors sold a net $22.18 million worth Thai shares on Friday, extending the net foreign selling to $117.49 million in the week amid lingering political uncertainty. The Malaysian index, which hit a record high this week, ended 0.4 percent lower at a near one-week closing low, with a $28.84 million foreign outflow. However, the index gained for the fifth straight week. Vietnam closed down 0.4 percent with the index falling for the second straight week, in an active market on the last trading session of the portfolio restructuring of an exchange-traded fund. Singapore closed 0.8 percent down at its highest close since Dec. 9 and snapped a two-week weekly losing streak. For Asian Companies click: For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click: SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 385.45 387.49 -0.53 Singapore 3094.48 3070.23 +0.79 Kuala Lumpur 1841.25 1846.18 -0.27 Bangkok 1342.72 1346.63 -0.29 Jakarta 4195.56 4231.98 -0.86 Manila 5835.13 5923.12 -1.49 Ho Chi Minh 504.45 506.28 -0.36 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 385.45 424.10 -9.11 Singapore 3094.48 3167.08 -2.29 Kuala Lumpur 1841.25 1688.95 +9.02 Bangkok 1342.72 1391.93 -3.54 Jakarta 4195.56 4316.69 -2.81 Manila 5835.13 5812.73 +0.39 Ho Chi Minh 504.45 413.73 +21.93 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.