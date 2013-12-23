BANGKOK, Dec 23 Thai stocks closed at 15-week lows on Monday amid domestic political tensions and selling in banks and tourism-related shares, while stocks in Indonesia extended losses near one-week lows as players locked in gains in shares of coal miners. Thai SET index slipped 1.2 percent to 1,326.14, the lowest since Sept. 6, dragged by a 3.4 percent drop in banking shares and a 1.8 percent fall in tourism shares due to the economic and political impact on their earnings outlook. The index had fallen almost 5 percent so far this year, making it Southeast Asia's worst performer with the exchange suffering foreign fund outflows for nearly every session since November. The Thai baht plumbed its lowest in almost four years on Monday as a political crisis grew more intractable, with anti-government protesters trying to block candidates registering for a February election that is looking increasingly uncertain. Jakarta's Composite Index finished down 0.1 percent at 4,189.61, the lowest since Dec. 17, extending Friday's 0.9 percent loss. Shares of coal miner Indo Tambangraya Megah dropped 4 percent after a 6 percent surge last week. Profit taking further derailed Malaysian shares, one of the region's outperformers this year. Kuala Lumpur's composite index fell for a fourth session, down 0.3 percent at 1,832.86, coming off a record close of 1,850.90 hit on Dec. 17. Affin Investment Bank rated Malaysian stocks "overweight", putting 2014 index target at 1,980 based on its forecast earnings per share growth of 12.3 percent for 2014. The U.S. Federal Reserve's decision last week to start tapering its asset purchases in January 2014 had not come as a surprise to the majority of market, the research house said in its strategy report. "Given the strong domestic liquidity and provided that global growth trajectory remains on track - a key condition for tapering to continue, we believe the impact of Fed tapering on Malaysia will not be as severe as feared," it said. The Fed's tapering announcement appeared to be removing some uncertainty and helped markets in the region further recoup some of their recent losses. Singapore's key index gained 0.7 percent to 3,116.22, the highest close in more than two weeks, continuing last week's rebounding trend. Philippine shares were up 0.5 percent, reversing the losses of the previous two sessions ahead of market holidays on Tuesday and Wednesday. Vietnam, Southeast Asia's best performer this year, gained 0.8 percent, reversing Friday's fall. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 384.99 385.40 -0.11 Singapore 3116.22 3094.48 +0.70 Kuala Lumpur 1832.86 1838.03 -0.28 Bangkok 1326.14 1342.72 -1.23 Jakarta 4189.61 4195.56 -0.14 Manila 5854.88 5835.13 +0.34 Ho Chi Minh 508.68 504.45 +0.84 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 384.99 424.10 -9.22 Singapore 3116.22 3167.08 -1.61 Kuala Lumpur 1832.86 1688.95 +8.52 Bangkok 1326.14 1391.93 -4.73 Jakarta 4189.61 4316.69 -2.94 Manila 5854.88 5812.73 +0.73 Ho Chi Minh 508.68 413.73 +22.95 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 122,500,700 214,734,933 Kuala Lumpur 58,940,900 125,566,600 Bangkok 4,341,652 5,771,475 Jakarta 2,123,882,500 3,164,839,417 Manila 71,952 74,066 Ho Chi Minh 108,210 96,577