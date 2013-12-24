BANGKOK, Dec 24 Most Southeast Asian stocks
gained in light volumes on Tuesday, in line with other Asian
markets, with political-hit Thai shares reversing a three-day
losing streak and Malaysian stocks rebounding after four
straight days of falls.
At midday, Thai SET index was up 0.3 percent at
1,330.56, coming off a 15-week intraday low of 1,320.89 and
regaining some of its almost 2 percent drop since Thursday.
Shares of Bank of Ayudhya jumped 7 percent after
Monday's 22 percent plunge, partly due to portfolio adjustments
after the stock was removed from the MSCI Thailand, broker
Maybank Kim Eng Securities said.
The domestic political setbacks would limit a market upside
towards the end of the year, strategists at broker KGI
securities wrote in a report.
"Uncertainties on the coming election in February and also
the announcement that the opposition Democrats would not
participate in the election imply that Thai politics is not out
of the woods yet," they said.
The Thai baht hit its lowest level in nearly four
years versus the dollar, staying on the defensive after having
retreated recently due to the political uncertainty.
Malaysia's main index was up 0.2 percent after a
fourth slide on Monday, led by a 2.5 percent gain in shares of
Petronas Gas, the biggest percentage gainer.
The exchange saw about 14 million shares changed hands so
far on the day, 0.12 percent of a full day average over past 30
sessions.
Other share markets including Singapore, Indonesia and
Vietnam also had a thin market ahead of the Christmas holiday,
while Philippine stock market was shut on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Singapore's index was up 0.36 percent, led by gains
in property firms such as CapitaMalls Asia, while
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was 0.2 percent higher.
Asian markets took cheer on Tuesday after Wall Street rang
up more records and upbeat U.S. spending data burnished the
outlook for the global economy.
Among weak spots, Indonesia's index edged down 0.1
percent as recent gainers such as shares of telecommunications
firm XL Axiata retreated, while institutional-led
buying lifted consumer names, including Charoen Pokphand
Indonesia.
"With three trading days remaining before the end of 2013,
we expect big caps such as banking sector, consumer would gain
on window-dressing," strategists of broker Trimegah Securities
wrote in a report.
Vietnam's VN Index edged down 0.23 percent amid
cautions ahead of a quarterly reporting season.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0615 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 385.36 384.94 +0.11
Singapore 3127.29 3116.22 +0.36
Kuala Lumpur 1837.34 1832.86 +0.24
Bangkok 1330.56 1326.14 +0.33
Jakarta 4184.88 4189.61 -0.11
Ho Chi Minh 507.30 508.68 -0.27