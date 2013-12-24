BANGKOK, Dec 24 Most Southeast Asian stocks gained in light volumes on Tuesday, in line with other Asian markets, with political-hit Thai shares reversing a three-day losing streak and Malaysian stocks rebounding after four straight days of falls. At midday, Thai SET index was up 0.3 percent at 1,330.56, coming off a 15-week intraday low of 1,320.89 and regaining some of its almost 2 percent drop since Thursday. Shares of Bank of Ayudhya jumped 7 percent after Monday's 22 percent plunge, partly due to portfolio adjustments after the stock was removed from the MSCI Thailand, broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities said. The domestic political setbacks would limit a market upside towards the end of the year, strategists at broker KGI securities wrote in a report. "Uncertainties on the coming election in February and also the announcement that the opposition Democrats would not participate in the election imply that Thai politics is not out of the woods yet," they said. The Thai baht hit its lowest level in nearly four years versus the dollar, staying on the defensive after having retreated recently due to the political uncertainty. Malaysia's main index was up 0.2 percent after a fourth slide on Monday, led by a 2.5 percent gain in shares of Petronas Gas, the biggest percentage gainer. The exchange saw about 14 million shares changed hands so far on the day, 0.12 percent of a full day average over past 30 sessions. Other share markets including Singapore, Indonesia and Vietnam also had a thin market ahead of the Christmas holiday, while Philippine stock market was shut on Tuesday and Wednesday. Singapore's index was up 0.36 percent, led by gains in property firms such as CapitaMalls Asia, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.2 percent higher. Asian markets took cheer on Tuesday after Wall Street rang up more records and upbeat U.S. spending data burnished the outlook for the global economy. Among weak spots, Indonesia's index edged down 0.1 percent as recent gainers such as shares of telecommunications firm XL Axiata retreated, while institutional-led buying lifted consumer names, including Charoen Pokphand Indonesia. "With three trading days remaining before the end of 2013, we expect big caps such as banking sector, consumer would gain on window-dressing," strategists of broker Trimegah Securities wrote in a report. Vietnam's VN Index edged down 0.23 percent amid cautions ahead of a quarterly reporting season. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0615 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 385.36 384.94 +0.11 Singapore 3127.29 3116.22 +0.36 Kuala Lumpur 1837.34 1832.86 +0.24 Bangkok 1330.56 1326.14 +0.33 Jakarta 4184.88 4189.61 -0.11 Ho Chi Minh 507.30 508.68 -0.27