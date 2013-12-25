BANGKOK, Dec 25 Thailand's key SET index ended up 0.4 percent on Wednesday, helped by institutional-led buying and selective buying in exporters such as Charoen Pokphand Foods but political concerns and weak November trade data capped gains. The index closed at 1,332.45, further rebounding from a 15-week closing low of 1,326.14 hit on Monday. Volume was low with holidays in the region and the domestic headwinds. Shares of food exporters outperformed, led by a 3.3 percent gain in Charoen Pokphand Foods and a 2.6 percent rise in Thai Union Frozen Products as players bet on a pick-up in global trade. Tourism related stocks such as hotelier Central Plaza Hotel were relatively weak amid caution over a possible delay of a February election. Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra has called an election for Feb. 2, which the main opposition party says it will boycott. Protesters seeking to topple her have vowed to fight for an overhaul of the electoral system. Yingluck on Wednesday proposed setting up a political reform council to solve the conflict. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged down 0.24 percent in low volume with foreign investors away for the holiday. Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines were shut for Christmas, reopening on Thursday. Indonesia is closed on Wednesday and Thursday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 385.58 385.51 +0.02 Bangkok 1332.45 1327.13 +0.40 Ho Chi Minh 504.42 505.62 -0.24 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 385.58 424.10 -9.08 Singapore -- 3167.08 -1.26 Kuala Lumpur -- 1688.95 +8.68 Bangkok 1332.45 1391.93 -4.27 Jakarta -- 4316.69 -2.64 Manila -- 5812.73 +0.73 Ho Chi Minh 504.42 413.73 +21.92 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Bangkok 2,812,857 5,526,644 Ho Chi Minh 73,606 96,056