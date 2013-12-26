BANGKOK, Dec 26 Most Southeast Asian stocks gained in light volume on Thursday, with the Singapore index trading close to three-week highs amid selective buying, while Thai stocks pulled back from two days of rises on domestic political problems and a cut in the country's GDP growth estimate. Singapore's Straits Times Index edged up 0.2 percent at 3,133.35, at one point touching 3,138.15, its highest level since Dec. 5. Shares of Thai Beverage rose 1.9 percent, the top percentage gainer on the benchmark. Malaysia's index inched up 0.3 percent, led by a 2.2 percent rise in shares of Hong Leong Financial Group while the Philippine index headed up 0.5 percent, with outperformers including San Miguel Corp. Vietnam was up 0.38 percent, led by some blue-chips. The index is likely to fall slightly in the short term when investors take profit on speculative stocks, said Nguyen Tuan, deputy manager at An Binh Securities. Thai stocks bucked the trend as the ongoing political chaos further hurt prospects of domestic growth. The finance ministry cut its GDP growth estimate for full year 2013 to 2.8 percent. The SET index shed 1.2 percent at midday after eking out a modest 0.5 percent gain over the past two sessions. Consumer and tourism stocks dropped, including conglomerate Berli Jucker and Airports of Thailand. Thai police fired teargas and rubber bullets at anti-government protesters in Bangkok on Thursday after demonstrators tried to disrupt planning for a February election, the first such incident in nearly two weeks. Strategists at broker Phillip Securities put support for the SET index at 1,300. "The major downtrend remains firmly intact. Domestic political situation still needs to be closely monitored," they wrote in a report. The Thai baht hit a near four-year low on Thursday, pressured by political uncertainty. Indonesia remained shut for a second day on Thursday, and will reopen on Friday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0634 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 384.97 385.81 -0.22 Singapore 3133.35 3127.29 +0.19 Kuala Lumpur 1840.86 1835.49 +0.29 Bangkok 1316.79 1332.45 -1.18 Manila 5884.10 5854.88 +0.50 Ho Chi Minh 506.02 504.42 +0.32