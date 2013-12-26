BANGKOK, Dec 26 Thai stocks slipped to near four-month lows on Thursday as a recommendation by the Election Commission for a poll delay added to the domestic political risk while others in Southeast Asia posted modest gains in a holiday-thinned session. The Thai SET index ended 1.8 percent down at 1,308.46, the lowest since Sept. 4, with foreign investors selling shares worth a net 2.5 billion baht ($76.44 million). The benchmark nearly broke below a key support of 1,300 at one point amid sell-offs in tourism-related stocks including shares of airport operator Airports of Thailand and hotelier Central Plaza Hotel. The Election Commission called for a February poll to be postponed on Thursday after bloody clashes between riot police and anti-government protesters seeking to topple Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra and scuttle the ballot. Stocks in Singapore and Malaysia gained on resuming trade after the Christmas holiday on Wednesday. Singapore's Straits Times Index was up 0.2 percent at 3,134.36, near a three-week closing high. Malaysia's key index was up 0.5 percent at 1,844.10, moving closer to the record close of 1,850.90 hit on Dec. 17. Philippine shares ended up 0.4 percent after the exchange was shut for holidays on Tuesday and Wednesday. Vietnam's key index rose 0.42 percent, lifted by buying in large-cap stocks. Indonesia was shut for a second day on Thursday and will reopen on Friday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 384.64 385.81 -0.30 Singapore 3134.36 3127.29 +0.23 Kuala Lumpur 1844.10 1835.49 +0.47 Bangkok 1308.46 1332.45 -1.80 Manila 5878.32 5854.88 +0.40 Ho Chi Minh 506.55 504.42 +0.42 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 384.64 424.10 -9.30 Singapore 3134.36 3167.08 -1.03 Kuala Lumpur 1844.10 1688.95 +9.19 Bangkok 1308.46 1391.93 -6.00 Jakarta -- 4316.69 -2.64 Manila 5878.32 5812.73 +1.13 Ho Chi Minh 506.55 413.73 +22.43 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 61,807,500 209,759,627 Kuala Lumpur 39,266,500 121,528,480 Bangkok 4,092,199 5,388,368 Manila 32,853 73,732 Ho Chi Minh 73,830 96,358