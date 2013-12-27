BANGKOK, Dec 27 Thai shares fell to a near four-month closing low on Friday, capping losses for the year amid domestic political turmoil, while Philippine stocks finished 2013 with their smallest gain in five years. Thailand's SET index ended down 0.75 percent at 1,298.71 on the final trading day of the year, with selling most active in banks and consumer stocks such as shares of Kasikornbank and shares of retailer CP All. The benchmark index fell 6.7 percent in 2013 after surging 35.8 percent in 2012. The exchange recorded about $6.2 billion of net foreign selling on the year, erasing $2.5 billion of net foreign buying in 2012, Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data showed. The Philippine index was up 0.2 percent on the day and 1.3 percent on the year, the smallest gain since 2009. It brought in 15.6 billion pesos ($350.84 million) of net foreign buying in 2013 after 110 billion peso ($2.47 billion) of net foreign buying in 2012, stock exchange date showed. Thailand and the Philippines will have a five-day weekend, reopening on Jan. 2. Others in the region performed well on the day, in line with global markets, with Malaysian shares climbing almost 1 percent to a record close of 1,861.06, led by led by gains in state power firm Tenaga National Bhd and commodities related stocks such as IOI Corporation Bhd. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 385.14 384.64 +0.13 Singapore 3149.76 3134.36 +0.49 Kuala Lumpur 1861.06 1844.10 +0.92 Bangkok 1298.71 1308.46 -0.75 Jakarta 4212.98 4202.83 +0.24 Manila 5889.83 5878.32 +0.20 Ho Chi Minh 506.41 506.55 -0.03 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 385.14 424.10 -9.19 Singapore 3149.76 3167.08 -0.55 Kuala Lumpur 1861.06 1688.95 +10.19 Bangkok 1298.71 1391.93 -6.70 Jakarta 4212.98 4316.69 -2.40 Manila 5889.83 5812.73 +1.33 Ho Chi Minh 506.41 413.73 +22.40 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.