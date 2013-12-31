BANGKOK, Dec 31 Stocks in Singapore hit their highest in almost one month on Tuesday, ending 2013 nearly flat, amid active buying in shares such as Genting Singapore , while Malaysia retreated from a record high but marked its fifth straight annual rise. Singapore's Straits Times Index rose 0.45 percent to 3,167.43, the highest close since Dec. 3. It was up 0.01 percent on the year compared with last year's 19.7 percent gain. Malaysia's main index edged down 0.3 percent to 1,866.96 after climbing to a record close of 1,872.52 on Monday as investors booked profits in shares such as oil and gas services company SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd. The benchmark racked up 10.5 percent gain on the year, Southeast Asia's second-best performing bourse after Vietnam. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.86 percent to close at 504.63 on the back of real estate and banking stocks. It rose for a second year in 2013, up 21.97 percent. Stock markets in Southeast Asia will be closed on Jan. 1, reopening on Jan. 2. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 387.53 386.16 +0.35 Singapore 3167.43 3153.29 +0.45 Kuala Lumpur 1866.96 1872.52 -0.30 Ho Chi Minh 504.63 500.35 +0.86 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 387.53 424.10 -8.62 Singapore 3167.43 3167.08 +0.01 Kuala Lumpur 1866.96 1688.95 +10.54 Bangkok -- 1391.93 -6.70 Jakarta -- 4316.69 -0.98 Manila -- 5812.73 +1.33 Ho Chi Minh 504.63 413.73 +21.97 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.